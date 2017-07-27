The team at Thrifter is back again, this time with a folding Bluetooth keyboard for a great price!

Looking for a super portable keyboard solution, or maybe just a way to free up some desk space? The iClever Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard is currently available for just $23.99 when you enter the promo code CJLJBQI6 at checkout, which is this item's lowest price ever.

iClever's keyboard can fold up into a very small and portable size (328 x 102 x 6 mm while unfolded, 158 x 102 x 13 mm folded), and the back also doubles as a pseudo-case for the product as well. With a built-in rechargeable battery, you'll be able to work for 40 hours continually to give you no excuse to go to bed early.

It also features a U-shaped design which angles your wrists inwards while typing instead of forward like standard keyboards do, which iClever claims results in less wrist, shoulder, and arm fatigue after long periods of use. This keyboard does have standard sized keys like the others, however.

Whether you plan to connect via Bluetooth to your computer, tablet or smartphone, it's likely to be a great fit as the reviewers on Amazon seem very happy with it leaving it at a 4.5 out of 5 stars ranking.

