Smarter home security is more affordable today thanks to a one-day sale at Woot on the Ring Stick Up Cam HD security camera. Over there, you can snag the 3rd-gen camera in used condition for just $59.99. That's $40 less than it goes for brand new and even less than a certified refurb previous-gen model would set you back.

Today only Ring Stick Up Cam HD security camera The 2019 camera, offered in used condition, records in 1080p resolution and uses infrared LEDs to record in low lighting conditions. The lens also has a 115-degree horizontal field of view with adjustable motion detection. There's two-way audio, too. $59.99 $99.99 $40 off See at Woot

The Stick Up Cam can monitor all areas of your home, whether indoors or out, in 1080p video that you'll be able to view using an app on your smartphone or tablet. It features night vision, two-way audio so you can both hear and speak to anyone on the opposite end of the camera with the app, and a slim design that can mount just about anywhere.

The wire-free model features a quick-release battery that's rechargeable so you can get the camera back to work quickly, while the wired model requires a few more installation steps but won't need to be tinkered with much afterwards.

Check in on your home with Live View on-demand video from anywhere and get notifications on your mobile device when the camera detects motion. You could even pair it with an Amazon Echo Dot so you can hear alerts around your home. Both versions come with everything you need to install and set your new camera up properly.

Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on today's order by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a member before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to have your orders shipped for free at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.