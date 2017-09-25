In the pursuit of cutting-edge video content, we have graduated from Blu-ray to 4K.
In our quest for seeing all the pixels we can for our favorite movies and TV shows, the standard we aim for right now is 4K, which is twice as high and twice as wide as 1080p. It'll still be years before a large portion of the populace has 4K TVs, and content providers are still getting the ball rolling on distributing 4K content. As 4K continues to permeate the digital entertainment space, let's take a look at how Google is handling 4K on its platforms.
Google Play Movies
As of the writing of this article, there are about 150 movies available for purchase in 4K, listed as UHD on Google Play. These movies are from a few different studios, though mostly Warner Brothers films. Even if you buy the film in UHD, you'll only be able to play it back in sweet 4K resolution on Chromecast Ultra and UHD-compatible Android TVs, along with set-top boxes like the NVIDIA Shield. Everywhere else, including on all phones, you play the 1080p version.
UHD films are usually $10-15 more expensive than HD copies of films, usually selling at $30, but there's no way to upgrade a purchase after you buy it, so if you think you're going to want that glorious UHD version once you buy that new 4K TV, buy it now. While Apple made waves with its promise to upgrade purchased films to UHD for free, Google has not made any such overtures yet. It's also worth remembering at the moment that there aren't a whole lot of UHD films out to upgrade you to right now.
More UHD films will be coming to Google Play, but the real drawback here right now is that UHD copies are only available to watch on 4K Android TVs and Chromecast Ultra. What if you have a computer with a 4K screen? You'll have to look elsewhere, because Google won't play UHD on the Google Play website, and UHD purchases will play at up to 1080p on YouTube, whether on the desktop or on your phone. If you want to watch a purchased video in UHD on YouTube, you'll have to cast it to a Chromecast Ultra.
YouTube
YouTube is one of the easiest places to find 4K video, and you don't have to pay an arm and a leg for it. YouTube supports 4K video on computers as well as on Chromecast Ultra, Android TV, and some higher resolution phones and tablets. From nature scenes to tech reviews to movie trailers, YouTube has content in almost every category that's 4K and ready for your screen except paid movies.
On Chromecast Ultra and UHD Android TVs, YouTube will default to 4K resolution if available. Elsewhere, you will often have to go into Settings on the video you're playing and select 4K. While there are currently settings to limit HD and UHD playback while on mobile data, there are no settings to have YouTube default to the highest resolution available. YouTube Red members can download videos for offline playback, but you cannot save YouTube videos for offline playback at 4K, only 720p and below. This may be out of consideration of how large 4K videos can get, even with optimized codecs.
Your turn
Do you have a 4K TV? Do you watch UHD videos on it, from Google Play or elsewhere? Let us know in the comments!
Reader comments
Theres 8K tv/monitors now
These will take quite a while before they become affordable and catch on.
And 4k TVs have been around since 2003. How long did it take most of us to buy one?
Nope. My TV isn't even full HD and I have no problem with the picture quality. I do not intend replacing it until it goes wrong.
I recently replaced my old 1080p TV with a 4K one (I wanted a larger screen, and difference between 1080p and 4K TVs at that size is like $200, so I figured why not), and watching 4K content is really not significantly better from across the room.
That said, I don't have an HDR-compatible TV, so...
While I can easily see the difference between Full HD and 4k on my 4kTV, I can honestly say that HDR is the real game changer IMO, not the resolution. I was watching Planet Earth |I in 4k HDR the other day and quality was remarkable.
From what I've seen on display units in stores, I completely agree. Ah well, I'm not replacing this TV with an HDR one for years anyway. Maybe by the time I'm ready to replace it, there will be a new "game changer." :)
I think the biggest thing, is that I feel like I am leaving some quality on the table if I purchase a 4k movie in digital format. I can notice on my 50 inch screen a difference between a digital copy vs 4k bluray due to the compression.
Google really needs to get serious about 4K. Not being able to upgrade to 4K after buying HD is ridiculous. (Then again, so is SD still being available as a purchase option.) Pre-orders are always the HD version, and in fact, a lot of movies/TV shows are released in HD only, with the 4K versions coming weeks or months later, even though the UHD versions on Blu-Ray are available on release day. (Guardians of the Galaxy 2 STILL isn't available in 4K on GP!). Honestly, they could solve all of their problems by simply following Apple's lead, and auto-upgrading all HD purchases to 4K for free, and offering 4K at the same price as HD. Then... just get rid of the stupid SD option, and streamline the entire purchasing process.
Studios have a say in this. Disney is withholding 4K digital from companies specifically. (Apple doesn't have them either)
This is probably so they can release 4k movies "from the vault" ...for a limited time
100% agreed. I would say that Google needs to seriously get off their collective rear and provide an upgrade option, even if it means having to pay the $10 difference per film.
What worries me though, considering Google's well established history of doing things half-way, is that if they actually allow you to upgrade, you would be able to do so only if you buy another copy at full cost. That would be ridiculous -- technology is lowering the studios costs, but they still look to gouge their customers. And on Android TV, you STILL do not have the the "Remove from Device" option, so then you'd wind up with the exceedingly annoying reminder of having two copies purchased *at full price* of every film you upgrade.
Switching gears a bit... I would not hold your breath on Guardians of the Galaxy, nor any other Marvel, Disney, or Pixar film. Disney has not signed up to stream in 4K on Apple TV, at all, and that is in spite of the head of Disney -- Bob Iger -- sitting on Apple's board. Apple and Disney have a close relationship, and if Disney won't stream 4K on Apple TV, don't count on them allowing 4K streaming on any other platform anytime soon:
http://fortune.com/2017/09/13/disney-apple-tv-4k-movies/
http://televisions.reviewed.com/features/why-cant-i-watch-disney-movies-...
https://9to5mac.com/2017/09/13/4k-movies-apple-tv-disney/
The suggestion seems to be that Disney is not thrilled about selling 4K at the same price as HD, but I suspect it has more to do with Disney's upcoming stand-alone streaming service. I would not be surprised if it turns out you can only stream Disney content in 4K exclusively on that service alone.
I wish these studios would get off their high horses, release the content, and knock off the ridiculous device/platform/pricing restrictions already. Blows my mind that these people are in business yet make it so difficult to actually do business with them.
What about Rokus? The Youtube app on my Roku Ultra plays 4k . Haven't tried Google Play Movies yet.
Roku supports 4K YouTube, along with some 4k smart TVs.
Few things:
1. Google doesn't dictate which devices will play UHD, the studios are, and for UHD content they want devices that supports the highest level of Widevine. Guess what? Chrome Browser doesn't support the highest level.
2. UHD movies in Apple case in $20 are available only as a stream, not downloadable, but you cannot play YouTube 4K on Apple TV.
3. Google is seriously behind Apple when it comes to content like TV shows and movies. Lets hope something will be changed and rather soon..
for point 2, that's only on apple TV specifically, and almost certainly because of storage. only 32GB on the base model apple TV would mean storing what, one movie at a time?
It's not like you're storing your 4k content on roku or chromecast either, so honestly that's not a big deal at all.
Point 2 is correct and also incorrect.
I can download those movies to my iPad Pro and get HDR, but the resolution is only 1080p.
Apple changed the game with free upgrades to 4k, Google (and everyone else) now needs to catch up.
The bar is higher now, and Google needs to meet it. Simple as that.
Yeah. The new iPhones and the new Apple TV have some neat features, but the 4K upgrade is what really impressed me from the Apple event this year. I just really doubt that Google has the clout with the studios to make that kind of deal without eating a huge amount of money, though. iTunes is just SO much bigger than Google Play Movies in terms of sales volume.
Really, the price is a "game changer"? Ohhh, Apple lowered the price on something finally, lets all celebrate.
Zzzzzzz.
If your going to have an article about 4K content you should also be talking about HDR also. I am way more interested in seeing where Google provides HDR content and if it is HDR10 or Dolby Vision compatible and if they support a wide color gamut. Articles like this make people think 4k is the only thing that is important when in reality it is HDR and a wider color spectrum that will make the most improvement with viewing content.
Do me a favor Google, give me the option to upgrade my library to 4K quality. So if I have purchased a 1080p resloution movie and the 4K version is available let me pay 10-15 dollars to upgrade said movie. Also I would love a rent to buy option. After the rental is watched give an option to buy the movie for a price that is discounted based on the rental fee.
What about 4K Vizio TVs that have casting built in? I have VIZIO M70‑D3. Will casting to it play in UHD? I know it plays Netflix in 4K but that's really all I've tested
Bluray also comes in 4k, so you technically didn't really graduate from Bluray. In fact the best way IMO to view 4k content is with a 4K bluray. That way you don't have to deal with pixellation or throughput.
But the easiest solution for me is with my Chromecast Ultra. My TV also includes 4K Netflix and Amazon (both apps support HDR).