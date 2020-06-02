The Samsung T5 500GB portable solid state drive is down to just $79.99 at Amazon, which is a match for the lowest it has ever gone. This drive has sold for as much as $110 in the last few months and rarely goes far below $90. The sale price, which is a match for a Best Buy one-day sale, applies only to the blue model, with the gold and red versions at $89.99.

This 500GB external SSD features quick read and write speeds of up to 540 Mbps, along with optional password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption. It's so tiny it can fit in the palm of your hand too. Samsung includes two cables so you can connect it to either a USB-C or a standard USB port right out of the box.

In a perfect world, portable solid state drives would be just as inexpensive as portable hard drives. After all, the main feature of SSDs is they have no moving parts, which really makes them perfect for carrying data on the move. Hard drives are much more prone to failure when getting knocked around in your backpack or dropped in yoru home office. Unfortunately, we're not there yet. Luckily this deal shaves some of that cost off the top and you get a really good product out of it.

Use Samsung's included management software, which helps you with encryption and ensures your drive has the latest firmware updates. Or you can download the free mobile app that gives you some control, too. Samsung also backs it up with a three-year warranty so you can be confident in your purchase. We named the Samsung T5 as the staff pick on our list of the best external USB-C SSDs in 2020 thanks to its excellent feature set, affordable price, and diminutive size. Don't miss your chance to pocket one at its best price.