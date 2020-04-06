For a limited time, B&H has the latest NVIDIA Shield Android TV streaming media player on sale for $129.99. This sale saves you $20 off its full cost and matches the best price we've seen for this 4K streaming device since its release. Shipping is free. You can also snag this deal at Best Buy and its eBay store.

Our review gave the new 2019 NVIDIA Shield TV 4.5 stars out of 5 and a badge calling it The Best. Russell Holly said, "This simpler, more polished experience is fantastic on nearly every level, and doesn't deviate terribly from the things we already enjoyed about this system. And for its price, the new console checks a lot of boxes. If you want a dead simple streaming box that occasionally includes some fun gaming to it as well, this is without a doubt the box for you."

The NVIDIA Shield TV uses an advanced Tegra X1+ processor for 25% faster performance than the previous NVIDIA Shield TV generations. It's the fastest Android TV streaming media player. Plus it comes with support for Dolby Vision HDR content and Dolby Atmos, which lets you enhance your surround sound for an excellent audio experience. The processor also has AI upscaling so all of your content is in 4K and looks great.

The new design makes the NVIDIA Shield TV super compact. It will fit behind your entertainment center with all the other stuff you don't really need to see. Plus, despite the much smaller size it still has a Gigabit Ethernet port for stable, speedy streaming, and a microSD card slot so you can add even more storage if you want. There's a built-in power supply and dual band Wi-Fi as well.

Even though NVIDIA no longer bundles its own gaming controller with the new NVIDIA Shield TV, you're still able to use the tubular streaming device for gaming — you just need to connect your own Bluetooth controller.

