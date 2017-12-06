Available in Denmark, Finland, and Sweden.

This past Monday, OnePlus announced that it'd be releasing a special Star Wars version of its 5T flagship in India ahead of the release of The Last Jedi. Now, this variant of the phone has been confirmed for an expanded launch in Europe.

Per the official OnePlus blog, the Star Wars OnePlus 5T will be available for purchase in Denmark, Finland, and Sweden, and early customers will first be able to get it on December 13 at the premiere of The Last Jedi that'll be shown at Tennis Palace. The day after this on December 14, customers will be able to buy the phone at Elisa stores and on OnePlus's website.

We initially thought that this version of the 5T would be kept as an India exclusive, so it is encouraging to some countries in Europe now getting to share in on the Star Wars love.

There's, unfortunately, no word on a U.S. release, but I'm still keeping my fingers crossed.