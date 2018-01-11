Available now for pre-registration on the Play Store.

Ever since The Force Awakens came out in 2015 and kicked off yearly movie releases, the Star Wars hype has been in full "force." This has resulted in a heap of Star Wars titles flooding the Play Store, and the latest to enter the ring is Star Wars: Rivals.

Star Wars: Rivals is being marketed as "the first real-time Star Wars competitive action shooter for mobile devices," and as someone that hasn't been all that interested in previous Star Wars mobile games, this might be the first to get my attention.

The gameplay is centered around cover-based action, with a big focus on online PvP battles. You can fight on a variety of planets, including Bespin, Scarif, Jakku, and the Death Star, and joining a faction will allow you to get increased damage, health, etc.

Heros can be swapped in and out of battles at any given time, and there are quite a few to choose from – including Darth Vader, Captain Phasma, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Jyn Erso, Chewbacca, and others.

You can pre-register for Star Wars: Rivals on the Play Store now, and when the game's made available to download, Android users will get exclusive access to Death Troopers that'll act as fire support during online matches.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is an RPG coming to Android in 2018