There's no shortage of Star Wars-themed everything no matter where you look right now, and in November, Lenovo released its Star Wars: Jedi Challenges headset that lets you battle Darth Vader in augmented reality, play HoloChess, and more. Alongside the release of The Last Jedi, Lenovo announced its first expansion for Jedi Challenges that'll add three main pieces of new content for users to check out.

The best part of Jedi Challenges is arguably Lightsaber Duel mode, and The Last Jedi expansion will allow users to battle two enemies at once for the first time ever. You'll be fighting Supreme Leader Snoke's Praetorian Guards, and if they put up a fight like they do in the movie, they're going to be a formidable challenge.

Strategic Combat mode is also getting three new challenges that are all set on Crait (one of the new planets introduces with The Last Jedi), and Assault mode will be outfitted with a First Order Stormtrooper Executioner, Riot Controller Stormtrooper, and other enemies and levels to interact with.

And, of course, this wouldn't be a Last Jedi-themed update without porgs.

This expansion will be available as a free update to the Jedi Challenges app, and it'll be rolling out in January 2018.

