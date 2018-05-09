Star Trek: Bridge Crew is already the ultimate way for Trekkies to live out their sci-fi dreams, but on May 22, developer Ubisoft will give players an extra special treat with the release of the game's first big DLC – The Next Generation .

As the title suggests, this add-on will transport players to the world of Star Trek: The Next Generation with outfits from the era and the ability to pilot the iconic Enterprise NCC-1701D.

The gameplay's been balanced accordingly to match the extra power of the 1701D, and a new role called "Operations" is replacing the engineering position while giving players greater control over ship buffs and managing the rest of your crew.

Players will encounter new enemy types in the DLC, including the Romulans and Borg, as well as Patrol and Resistance game modes. Patrol will see you exploring the vastness of space while answering distress calls and other random encounters, whereas Resistance –