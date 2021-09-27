Google announced today that Stadia players can now use their smartphones as controllers to play Stadia games on a television alongside opening support for more third-party controllers.

Any Stadia-enabled device can use a Bluetooth controller or pair an Android or iOS smartphone itself to play games with touch gamepad controls. The process can be done through the Phone Link option in the mobile Stadia app. With the smartphone and TV tied to the same Wi-Fi network, players can choose a controller from the list or "Phone touch gamepad" to control games directly with the smartphone for the TV. Google outlined the entire process in the GIF below.