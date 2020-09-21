What you need to know
- Google Stadia is Google's answer to cloud gaming, allows players to bring full-blown games everywhere they go.
- While Stadia suffers from a myriad of continued weaknesses and shortcomings, Google continues to add new games to its growing library.
- The previously announced Stadia Makers program is showing off a collection of seven indie games that are coming to Stadia.
- The games are launching throughout the rest of the year and into early 2021, and all seek to offer unique gaming experiences.
Google Stadia continues to expand its steadily growing portfolio of streamable games, and back in March announced a new Stadia Makers program that shares similarities with Microsoft's ID@Xbox, in that the program will work with indie developers working on new games, and help them bring their projects to Google's cloud gaming platform. Today, Stadia Makers is giving players a sneak peek at seven upcoming indie games that are coming to Google Stadia. The games will launch throughout the rest of 2020 and into early 2021, hopefully giving remaining Stadia players lots to look forward to alongside other game launches.
Stadia Makers promises that many more games are in the making with the program, pointing to a bright future for fans of quirky and charming indie titles who'd like to bring those games with them wherever they go.
The seven indie games shown off were:
TOHU
- Genre: Adventure
- Publisher: The Irregular Corporation
- Developer: Fireart Games
- Release window: Fall 2020
- Description: Explore a host of weirdly beautiful fish planets with a mysterious little girl and her companion, Cubus. Solve puzzles, unravel mysteries, and explore the world.
Death Carnival
- Genre: Top-down shooter
- Publisher: Furyion Games
- Developer: Furyion Games
- Release window: Winter 2020
- Description: Battle through an intense campaign with fast-paced top-down shooter action, complete with up to ten playable characters and online multiplayer.
Unto the End
- Genre: Platformer
- Publisher: Big Sugar
- Developer: 2 Ton Studios
- Release window: Winter 2020
- Description: A hand-crafted adventure platform where observation, mastery of skills, and understanding of consequences is vital. Explore a dangerous world on your desperate journey home.
Figment: Creed Valley
- Genre: Action-adventure
- Publisher: Bedtime Digital Games
- Developer: Bedtime Digital Games
- Release window: Early 2021
- Description: A sequel to Figment, this music action-adventure explores the recesses of a human mind, and follows two heroes as they face an all-new threat in their home.
Nanotale: Typing Chronicles
- Genre: RPG
- Publisher: Fishing Cactus
- Developer: Fishing Cactus
- Release window: Early 2021
- Description: Explore a gorgeous world in this typing adventure, which follows a young woman as she collects knowledge and magical powers.
The Darkside Detective Season 2
- Genre: Point-and-click adventure
- Publisher: Akupara Games
- Developer: Spooky Doorway
- Release window: Q1 2021
- Description: A sequal to the Darkside Detective, this game adds six new cases for the game's protagonist to solve, complete with the game's comedic edge.
Kaze and the Wild Masks
- Genre: Platformer
- Publisher: SOEDESCO
- Developer: PixelHive, SOEDESCO
- Release window: Q1 2021
- Description: A classicly inspired side-scrolling platformer, players must leap, soar, run, and swim their way to victory through a series of levels.
