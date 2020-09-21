Google Stadia continues to expand its steadily growing portfolio of streamable games, and back in March announced a new Stadia Makers program that shares similarities with Microsoft's ID@Xbox, in that the program will work with indie developers working on new games, and help them bring their projects to Google's cloud gaming platform. Today, Stadia Makers is giving players a sneak peek at seven upcoming indie games that are coming to Google Stadia. The games will launch throughout the rest of 2020 and into early 2021, hopefully giving remaining Stadia players lots to look forward to alongside other game launches.

Stadia Makers promises that many more games are in the making with the program, pointing to a bright future for fans of quirky and charming indie titles who'd like to bring those games with them wherever they go.

The seven indie games shown off were:

TOHU