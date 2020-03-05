What you need to know
- Google is adding two more games to Stadia.
- Relicta is a first-person adventure where you manipulate gravity and magnetism to solve puzzles.
- The Turing Test is yet another puzzle adventure with a Portal vibe.
The Serious Sam Collection aren't the only games coming to Stadia this month. Google just announced two more games that will grace its game streaming platform "soon"; we're hoping that means sometime this month, at least. Both games are first-person puzzle adventures with big Portal vibes.
The first is Relicta, and in it, you play as a scientist in a stranded base on the Moon. Here's how Google describes it:
Play as a physicist stranded on a derelict Moon base and bend gravity and magnetism to your will. Will you rush straight ahead or will you take your time to unravel the intrigues of 22nd century orbital politics? Buried in the eternal darkness lies a secret that might claim your daughter's life - or change the fate of humanity. Are you ready to face the consequences of your research?
The second involves a research facility, an energy gun, and an AI. No, I'm not talking about Portal, because this game is set on Europa. And it's called The Turing Test.
In an evolving story based on mankind's instinctual need to explore, protect and survive, you'll delve deeper into Europa's ice crusted-core and discover that the lines between man and machine begin to blur. Armed with the Energy Manipulation Tool (EMT), solve puzzles to open the way forward as you learn the true cost of human morality.
Google says both games will be available to Stadia subscribers soon, though an exact date wasn't provided. Other games "coming soon" include the SteamWorld series, Panzer Dragoon Remake, and more. Later in the year, you should also expect to see the likes of DOOM Eternal, Elder Scrolls Online, and The Division 2.
