  • Stadia will add over 120 games in 2020, including at least 10 that will be exclusive to the platform at launch.
  • In the next three months, Stadia plans on adding 4K on the web, support for additional Android phones, and additional Google Assistant functionality on the web.
  • Wireless support with the Stadia controller is coming to the web as well.

To say that Stadia launched with mixed reactions would be a bit of an understatement. One of the biggest complaints was the overall lack of features when the service debuted. Even a simple feature such as playing on your phone or the web with the Stadia controller wirelessly was missing. Not to mention, the lack of support for any phone other than a handful of Pixel smartphones.

Fortunately, Stadia is a living and breathing platform with a devoted team bringing new features to the service month after month. We've already seen the team roll out updates adding compatibility for all Chromecast Ultras, the addition of Achievements, Stream Connect, and the introduction of the Google Assistant functionality — and Stadia has only been out for less than three months.

Now, with the latest update from the Stadia community, we're learning what the team has in store for us in 2020. For starters, games, lots more games. Stadia is on track to bring more than 120 games to the service in 2020, including more than 10 Stadia exclusives at launch.

Next, we have a list of new features set to come to Stadia over the next three months, including 4K gaming on the web, support for additional Android phones, and support for using the Stadia controller wirelessly on the web. There will even be additional Google Assistant functionality added when playing on the web.

While it would have been fantastic for Stadia to launch with all of this and more, it's at least nice to see the team hard at work improving the service month after month. Certainly, Stadia will have even more for us to get excited about before the year ends.

