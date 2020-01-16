To say that Stadia launched with mixed reactions would be a bit of an understatement. One of the biggest complaints was the overall lack of features when the service debuted. Even a simple feature such as playing on your phone or the web with the Stadia controller wirelessly was missing. Not to mention, the lack of support for any phone other than a handful of Pixel smartphones.

Fortunately, Stadia is a living and breathing platform with a devoted team bringing new features to the service month after month. We've already seen the team roll out updates adding compatibility for all Chromecast Ultras, the addition of Achievements, Stream Connect, and the introduction of the Google Assistant functionality — and Stadia has only been out for less than three months.

Now, with the latest update from the Stadia community, we're learning what the team has in store for us in 2020. For starters, games, lots more games. Stadia is on track to bring more than 120 games to the service in 2020, including more than 10 Stadia exclusives at launch.