A month after the beta build went live, the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 are getting the stable Oreo update.

After announcing the Oreo beta program for the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 last month, HMD Global is now delivering the stable Oreo build to both devices. HMD's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas announced on Twitter that the OTA update is now rolling out to both the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6.

Customers that are currently in the beta program will also receive the stable OTA. The update weighs in at 1.8GB, and includes picture-in-picture mode, systemwide autofill, notification dots, faster boot up times, Play Protect branding, and the January 1, 2018 security patch.

HMD has raised the bar for other manufacturers when it comes to updates, with the company making good on its word to deliver the Oreo update to its entire portfolio of devices. The entry-level Nokia 3 is yet to make the switch, but the company has announced that an update is "around the corner."

As always, the rollout will be delivered in phases, so if you don't see the OTA update on your Nokia 5 or Nokia 6 just yet, hold tight. It should be hitting either device in the coming days.

Already installed the Oreo update on your Nokia 5 or Nokia 6? Let us know how you're liking the new features in the comments below.