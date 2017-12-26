LG V30 starts receiving the Android 8.0 Oreo update.
LG has been beta testing the Oreo update for the LG V30 in its home market for nearly a month, and the company is now rolling out the stable build. Like the beta update, the stable Oreo build is initially rolling out to V30 users in South Korea.
In the announcement, LG says it implemented feedback from over 500 customers enrolled in the beta program, with the company optimizing the software for a smoother experience. The update includes Oreo features like system-wide autofill, picture-in-picture mode and native support for Sony's LDAC audio codec, along with a slew of performance and stability fixes as well as battery tweaks.
The OTA update is now going out in South Korea, and while we don't have an official confirmation on when it'll arrive in other markets, it is likely LG will commence the update sometime in early 2018.
Reader comments
About time they send it to others. The v30 is a very solid phone that lacks the distinguishing features of other high end phones with only a quad dac and dual camera which is underwhelming at best. Hope lg steps up the software game. But on the plus side battery life is phenomenal on this phone
What "distinguishing features" do other phones have that the LG v30 lacks exactly?.....cause minus a pen and 1 or 2 camera tricks, pretty much every phone out here is exactly the same......but no other phone period has a 32 bit quad DAC
Don't get me wrong mate I use the LG v30 over my s8 plus on a daily basis. But I'm very disappointed with the low light performance of the camera.the camera lacks clarity in settings . Video is decent. And to me who primarily uses Bluetooth headphones the quad dac is of little use. The Samsung audio enhancements work on Bluetooth as well. Not massive but helpful.I use it at home and it is phenomenal. The v series got rid of the oled second screen which was the physical difference. Dual cameras are dime a dozen. Otherwise a very good all around phone.