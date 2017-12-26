LG V30 starts receiving the Android 8.0 Oreo update.

LG has been beta testing the Oreo update for the LG V30 in its home market for nearly a month, and the company is now rolling out the stable build. Like the beta update, the stable Oreo build is initially rolling out to V30 users in South Korea.

In the announcement, LG says it implemented feedback from over 500 customers enrolled in the beta program, with the company optimizing the software for a smoother experience. The update includes Oreo features like system-wide autofill, picture-in-picture mode and native support for Sony's LDAC audio codec, along with a slew of performance and stability fixes as well as battery tweaks.

The OTA update is now going out in South Korea, and while we don't have an official confirmation on when it'll arrive in other markets, it is likely LG will commence the update sometime in early 2018.