Samsung gets the Dolby treatment.

Last November, Samsung started accepting beta testers for an early run of Android Oreo for the Galaxy S8. Samsung's been informing users that the beta will end on Monday, January 15, and ahead of this, someone's leaked a non-beta version of Oreo for the S8 on Reddit.

Oreo builds for the Snapdragon-powered S8 and S8+ were shared, and while it appears to very similar compared to what we've so far with the beta, it's reported that this leaked build is smoother, has a new boot animation, and is updated with the latest January 2018 security patch.

Along with these improvements, this build of Oreo finally adds support for Dolby Atmos to the S8. Dolby Atmos has been available on select Android devices for a few years, and it allows users to customize their EQ settings, emulate surround sound when listening to music with headphones, and more.

There's a toggle for Atmos right within Quick Settings, and while users report that its performance is buggy at the moment, these issues will likely be cleaned up once Samsung is ready for an official release of the software.