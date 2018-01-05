Samsung gets the Dolby treatment.
Last November, Samsung started accepting beta testers for an early run of Android Oreo for the Galaxy S8. Samsung's been informing users that the beta will end on Monday, January 15, and ahead of this, someone's leaked a non-beta version of Oreo for the S8 on Reddit.
Oreo builds for the Snapdragon-powered S8 and S8+ were shared, and while it appears to very similar compared to what we've so far with the beta, it's reported that this leaked build is smoother, has a new boot animation, and is updated with the latest January 2018 security patch.
Along with these improvements, this build of Oreo finally adds support for Dolby Atmos to the S8. Dolby Atmos has been available on select Android devices for a few years, and it allows users to customize their EQ settings, emulate surround sound when listening to music with headphones, and more.
There's a toggle for Atmos right within Quick Settings, and while users report that its performance is buggy at the moment, these issues will likely be cleaned up once Samsung is ready for an official release of the software.
Reader comments
I hope it's not just for the snapdragon chip. Just got the 5th beta update for oreo on my s8, looking forward to final build.
Any updates on the camera plugin that offers portrait mode? I rather have that feature since Pixel xl2 can do with with single camera Samsung should be able to implement it as well.
If only samsung put in a 32bit dac like the LG V30 has and coupled it with the atmos,I'd be interested. I've got the ZTE axon 7 with dolby atmos. It has a 24bit dac and, together, they sound excellent. But no match to the 32bit ESS Sabre quad dac that comes in the V30. That's why I waited for the V30 as opposed to buying the S8. You've got to remember that the biggest asset of dolby atmos is watching dolby encoded movies. But as a music lover, it's the dac that deciphers the quality you'll hear.
The S8 and S8+ in the United States actually do have a 32 bit DAC and is capable of DSD playback as well up to 32 bit and 384Khz. This is native to the Snapdragon 835 chipset. The LG V30 will still sound better, but at least Samsung isn't horribly far behind.
There is actually a 32-bit capable DAC.
Not on the same level as the V30, but it's significantly better than the S7, especially in terms of amp performance.