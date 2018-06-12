After Activision announced the Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy, fans continued to clamor for their beloved dragon, Spyro. And the demand was heard, because Toys for Bob is bringing Spyro's first and best three adventures to modern consoles with the Spyro: Reignited Trilogy. This trilogy consists of Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. This isn't a remaster so much as a from-the-ground-up remake that remains faithful to the structure and design of the original. If you played any of these three Spyros, you'll find the same game here, only way, way prettier. I was able to go hands-on with three of the levels in the Spyro: Reignited Trilogy at E3 2018, all three of which were from the original Spyro the Dragon. Those levels were Sunny Flight, Toasty, and Tree Tops. See at Amazon Same dragon, new look

When I think back on the original Spyro games, it's been so long since I've played that the image I have in my head is far more visually attractive than what the games actually were. Spyro's gameplay has aged well, but its visuals haven't. Yet when I burst into the Toasty level and started blasting fire on grouchy old wizards, I was happy to find that Toys for Bob had managed to recreate Spyro to feel just as good as he always has, and look even better. The titular dragon moves fluidly throughout the world, his flames scorch the grass, and enemies have adorable and detailed animations and tells as you fend them off. It's worth it to stop and look up at the details the team has added to backgrounds that the technology did not allow them to before, though I did find the camera angles were still a pain to work with at times. The sound design has also been redone, with the familiar tunes getting a makeover as well as the sound effects. I found myself inexplicably charmed by the sound of Spyro's dragon feet on the stone floor of the Toasty castle. I've never personally heard dragon feet on a stone floor, but I'm convinced Toys for Bob has captured exactly what they would sound like. How do you play?

Spyro can move about 3D worlds, jump, charge forward, and breathe fire. His charge is capable of destroying certain obstacles or knocking over certain types of enemies, while his fire is your primary weapon against the many, many enemies that want to hinder your progress. Spyro's a dragon, so of course, he can also fly, though his power is a bit limited. In some worlds, certain obstacles or terrains will give you other options. For example, in Tree Tops, I was able to charge down a marked ramp and jump at the end to make a huge leap over a gap. In most levels, you'll want to collect gems hidden about the level around corners, down halls, from defeating enemies, or inside chests. In other levels, such as Sunny Flight, you'll have a different challenge. Sunny Flight gives you a time limit and asks you to take down hidden barrels, planes, and fly through goal posts within the limit. Though there are ways to increase your time, it's one heck of a tight window, so you'll need to have some confident flying skills to make it happen! Is there anything new?