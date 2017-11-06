"Sprint is a critical part of our plan to ensure that we can deliver our vision to American consumers."
Talks about a T-Mobile and Sprint merger have been happening for years, and as you probably heard over the weekend, those talks were finally put to rest. T-Mobile recently issued a press release announcing that it and Sprint were "unable to find mutually agreeable terms", and as such, we shouldn't hold our breath for a merger between the two carriers anytime soon.
Shortly after this news broke, Sprint's parent organization – SoftBank Group – issued a press release announcing that it'll be increasing its stake in the U.S. carrier.
This increased stake will happen through open market transactions and other matters, but SoftBank Group states that it has no plans of increasing its current ownership of Sprint to 85% or higher as a result of this new initiative.
Per SoftBank Group's CEO and Chairman, Masayoshi Son –
We are entering an era where billions of new connected devices and sensors will come online throughout the United States. Continuing to own a world class mobile network is central to our vision of ubiquitous connectivity. Sprint is a critical part of our plan to ensure that we can deliver our vision to American consumers and we are very confident in its future.
It's unclear as to whether or not this move by SoftBank will have any implications for U.S. customers, but with the T-Mobile merger now dead, we'll likely see Sprint make a big push in the coming months to make itself as attractive and competitive as ever.
And the 5 people on Sprint Network got excited.
...and here come the Sprint haters from their parents' basement.
Nah I rather stay since I get reception down here.
Softbank needs to put more money into Sprint if they plan on making Sprint a real competitor. They need to work on getting those data speeds up in many places. Their service is so inconsistent here. I lived less than a mile from where I am at now two years ago, my speeds were so fast I didn't need to use my Wi-Fi. Now where I am at, I get almost no data. The voice service is not good either. Sprint needs to work on this type of thing.
I don't see that happening. They wanted to dump the work onto TMo and reap the benefits. Their growth has been stagnate despite what they say is growing in numbers. The network is just not good and hasn't been for a long time. Of course the only reason they're saying this is because their stock has been declining and they trying to calm investors down.
It depends. In terms of money, Softbank has billions to be able to invest into the network. In terms of financial Softbank in Japan is equivalent to AT&T and Verizon. (I'm not talking about the U.S.)...
I don't think it is about dumping, I think it is about deployement of their network now, instead of having to restructure, again. If they can find a stable company to partner with they would be set.
As well, even though they have ended talks with T-Mobile, there are heavy rumors in the Saint Louis market that they are in talks with Charter Spectrum. (Again just rumors, they are a grain of salt right now).
I understand Softbank has billions, but I don't see them wanting to deal with Sprint part of the company. They haven't done as much as they need to overhaul the infrastructure of Sprint. TMo (thanks to the generous donation of AT&T) has done great strides to be considered the 3rd largest cell company. I wouldn't settle for less either to have to clean up Sprint's network.
Since Softbank took over, have they done anything to update the Sprint network?
I don't know to what extent but it hasn't been enough to really make the network compete strongly with the other 3. Softbank is being too reserved in the US market.
Kind of baffled why Son and Softbank didn't do this earlier in time. Son isn't stupid by any means. In Japan he is highly rated. I wonder if he thought that bringing in a new CEO would fix things or what?
I honestly think that Son needs to spend more time here helping his the company he majority owns fix their network. Sprint actually holds very valuable spectrum, but unless it is deployed properly, it would be useless.
Initiate Volte, and keep it moving.
C'mon Sprint, you've come a long way.
Masayoshi Son won't let Sprint fail
Soft Bank - This really isn't that hard. Take 20 Billion Dollars and throw it all at NETWORK EXPANSION AND UPGRADES! That's it. Increase the size of your network engineers 3 ---- no --- 4 times, and get to work aggressively. I don't understand why this has to be so complicated. BETTER NETWORK = MORE CUSTOMERS
I don't think it's the money. I think it's Sprint's reputation. Will pouring 20 billion dollars into network improvements bring customers bank to a company named Sprint? I think they'll have to change the named and present themselves as a new player in the game.
I think a name change would serve them better if they are to pour money into the company for needed improvements. Sprint just doesn't have the name recognition that the top 3 carriers currently have.