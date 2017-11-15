The promotion officially begins on November 17.

There are a lot of trends that take place with wireless carriers, and one that we've been seeing this year is the move to include a streaming service for free with unlimited plans. AT&T jump-started this theme in April by including HBO with its plans, T-Mobile followed suit with its Netflix deal in September, and now Sprint has announced that its Unlimited Freedom subscribers will be able to get Hulu at no extra cost.

Unlimited Freedom through Sprint will set you back $60/month for one line, $40/month more for the second line, and then your third, fourth, and fifth lines are all free. You'll get access to 1080p HD video streaming and 10GB of hotspot data per line, and starting November 17, you'll be able to bundle Hulu with it.

Similar to how T-Mobile includes the Standard plan with its Netflix promo, Sprint customers will get access to the base Hulu plan with limited commercials that typically costs $7.99/month.

Once November 17 rolls around, you'll be able to head to Sprint's website and enroll yourself in the promotion.

With that out of the way, we're just waiting on you, Verizon.

