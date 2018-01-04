A new face for the new year.

There were seemingly endless rumors throughout 2017 about T-Mobile and Sprint finally following through with a merger that'd been talked about for years, but in early November, these were finally laid to rest. Sprint needs to hit 2018 with full force now that the possibility of a merger is dead, and to start these efforts, the carrier is replacing its President and CFO.

Current President and CFO Tarek Robbiati will stay on through the end of January, but starting first thing in February, they'll be replaced by Michel Combes. Sprint shares actually stopped leading up to this announcement, and when trading was once again resumed, they fell by more than 5 percent.

Speaking of Combes, Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure said:

He is a visionary executive with a proven track record of successfully transforming leading telecom and media companies and will help us to execute our strategic plan and strengthen our team.

Looking at that "proven track record", Combes was previously involved with the sale of Alcatel-Lucent to Nokia when the company was nearing bankruptcy, and he also came aboard France Telecom to bring the company out of debt and rebrand it to Orange.

Sprint's definitely seen better days compared to where it's at right now, so the talent of Combes just might be what the company needs going into the new year.

