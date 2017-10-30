We've seen this play out many times before.
The longstanding potential merger between Sprint and T-Mobile has taken another turn, and this time it isn't a positive one. After rumors earlier in October indicating that merger talks were quite advanced, reports out of Japan claim that Sprint owner SoftBank has shut down the discussion after failing to come to agreement on details of ownership in the combined company. SoftBank, led by Japanese businessman Masayoshi Son, is expected to formally end merger talks with T-Mobile's parent Deutsche Telekom as early as tomorrow.
The disagreement between parent companies apparently centered around which would hold a controlling stake in the new company, with Deutsche Telekom understandably wanting control considering its subsidiary is the larger of the two companies pre-merger. SoftBank was apparently willing to negotiate some in this regard, but eventually decided it didn't want to relinquish the idea of holding the controlling stake.
Sprint is half the size of T-Mobile, but SoftBank still thought it deserved a controlling stake.
Stock in both Sprint and T-Mobile took a nosedive immediately following the news, but have since rebounded partially. But no single-day change can erase the fact that T-Mobile is currently valued at over $52 billion, more than double Sprint's $25.9 billion market cap. Stock prices aside, it's clear that T-Mobile (and therefore Deutsche Telekom) is in the power position with the positive trajectory as Sprint falls further behind in the fourth position among U.S. carriers. It wasn't long ago that Sprint was the larger of the two, but it seems there's no getting back to that position now.
Rather than see that Sprint's best possible way to profitability (and long term viability) is the combine with T-Mobile, it seems Mr. Son is willing to ride with what he's got rather than relinquish control of the combined company to Deutsche Telekom despite its larger stake in the deal. Whether or not such a large merger would eventually pass through the U.S. regulator bodies is another question altogether — but it doesn't seem we'll even get there now.
Reader comments
Disappointing
Agreed
Why is this disappointing? I find it reason to rejoice!
Because TMO needs to exist in more places, and Sprint has hardware that can be taken over. And Sprint needs someone or something to save it from the grave.
Tmo is taking care of that now
Absolutely! There was nothing positive about this for consumers.
Sprint will suffer its own fate, being so far behind the other three. Their greed will ultimately be their downfall.
I respect your opinion, but Sprint is going anywhere, anytime soon. While they look bad financially on paper, Softbank has more money to keep Sprint around for many, many, many years to come.
Thank goodness!
Sprint will be fine.. It sucks as I was hopeful for the merger as a shareholder, but it's not the end of the world. Sprint has rebounded so many times I lost count.
Always been a Sprint supporter. Competition is good. However I haven't seen a boost in coverage or speed in West Michigan in the last five years. In fact things have gotten worse. I understand some areas most likely have gotten better, I'm not having that debate. I am on Sprint right now but as soon as next week I'm done.
Same here, I was huge Sprint fan for many years. But I was forced to leave Sprint about 5 years ago. No coverage within the building I work in now (Central NJ), otherwise coverage was fine everywhere else. But data speeds were awful. I keep hearing they fixed that, but I don't know many people with Sprint to verify it - just what I read on the comments in here.. Softbank was the reason I got back in the trade, so I'm still optimistic. But they really need to speed up the network expansion. T-Mobile's turn around was impressive, and fast.
I assume they wanted control because they were to put more cash into it. There is no other way to have that attitude, other than being retarded. Sprint may be smaller, but T-Mobile will need more cash down the road to stay afloat.
T-Mobile will be just fine without the headache Sprint would had added to the bottom line.
People forget DT abandoned Tmo.. They will need cash down the road.
Not so bad. TMO waits a little longer and in the end grabs Sprint cheaper. Sprint eventually has to merge or vanish forever.
I don't know if they will vanish, they have been holding on for a while now.
Exactly this
They won't vanish, they'll limp along for decades
Sprint is literally garbage in most regions, and they don't offer most of the extra services the other carriers do.
Sprint still has the best unlimited plan, but unless you are in a area which one can take advantage off , it means nothing.
Let Sprint get desperate, big egos, reminds me of back in the day when Yahoo would not budge, sold for a lot less eventually.
I can see Sprint being gone within 10 years either by merger or by bankruptcy. They are losing subscribers to T-Mobile and aren't doing anything with the spectrum they have because they have no money. I wouldn't be surprised if a smaller carrier buys them.
On paper they look worse than what they are Softbank is a very rich company. They sit on terms of what At&t and Verizon are. (I'm not saying Sprint, I'm saying Softbank). That being sais, Son isn't going to let a company he owns go under.
They need better management, starting with upper management and work down. They actually hold valuable 5G LTE Spectrum, but unless they deploy it properly, it is useless.
So does SoftBank not know how to use spectrum for Sprint's benefit? And SoftBank are the ones that hired Sprint's current CEO. I remember when SoftBank first bought Sprint. They were promising some big things for Sprint but instead it looks as if things have gotten worse.
Hesse was the biggest problem with Sprint and when he was there he pretty much tarnished the Sprint network by being very cheap. That was pre-Softbank and right after the Softbank merger was approved. The reason Marcelo was brought in was because he was successful with Brightstar, however it is a lot of carry over (friends) that he has brought in as management.
You can dump as much money as you want to, but when you have employee's that are dumber than a bag of rocks to run it there is your problem. Part of the other problem is Son virtually spends no time over here to actually see what is going on. That is bad on his part.
I have Sprint and surprinsgly where I live and it is surprisingly better than the other three carriers in my area. My only complaint is the transparency of their customer service. It sucks, if you have a issue you have a better chance at resolving the issue with the help of Google over their customer service and technical team. And as much as I hate to say it, Mamaduti who is oversea's in another country, oversee's their technical team.
They've outsourced a lot of their main job resources.
Sprint's spectrum from Clearwire is worth around 100 billion. They need a partner to help deploy it. Verizon is Sprints best match up. But I don't see that happening..
Sprint in mean time can continue to partner up with other companies. They will continue to exist for the foreseeable future. Softbank has deep pockets and they didn't take such a big stake in Sprint because they didn't see value.
The government would not allow a Verizon/Sprint merger.
Yes scored and kudo for Softbank that ended agreement over Tmobile mergers
The merger talks from the beginning seemed a little fruity. What both were doing seemed a little of the charts. Plus I don't think either thought any merger deal would be approved.
Also CNET is reporting that both sides couldn't decide who would run the company after the merger. No offense, but John Legerr would have been the no brainer call to run the company in my opinion.
Like him or hate him, there's no denying that Legere has shaken up the carrier industry.
Meh, they are not now or were they serious about a merger... IMO.
I always see talk about how valuable Sprint's spectrum holdings are, but really, how much do they have at PCS or below? They have lots of 2.5ghz stuff, but we saw with wimax and clearwire how well that stuff penetrated buildings...