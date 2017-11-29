Is your Sprint service more like a crawl? Here's what to do when there's an outage!

Whether it's a natural disaster, power failure, or network issues, Sprint outages happen. They're inevitable and totally suck when they happen, but there are things you can do to alleviate some of the frustration. Here's what to do!

Troubleshoot your devices

First thing's first: Is the issue on just one of your devices, like your phone or computer? If that's the case, then it could be the device acting up, so power it off, wait a few seconds, and power it back on again. Also be sure to check all network connections and make sure everything's configured properly.

If you're noticing the issue on several devices (every family member's phone is having problems with texting), then you're likely facing an outage.

Visit an outage website

There are quite a few websites that document carrier outages in the U.S., allowing you to see if other people are having the same woes you are before having to sit on hold with Sprint to find out if anything is wrong.

downdetector.com is one of the more popular options, offering a graph of Sprint issues over the last 24 hours, as well as a map showing you which areas the outage may be affecting most. Outage.Report is another good option, featuring a live coverage map as well.

Either way, check online before contacting Sprint, because if there is an outage, you may be waiting a long time to talk to someone.

Check out the My Sprint app

If you're an Android user, you should already have the My Sprint app installed on your phone; if not, grab it on Google Play. If you're an iPhone user, you can download it right from the App Store.

Sprint claims it can help you diagnose network problems and service and coverage issues. You can even report issues like dropped calls, texting issues, slow data speeds, or no service at all.

Contact Sprint

If all else fails or if you want to know just how long an outage might last, contact Sprint directly via phone or online chat. Check out Sprint's support center page for specific issues, and click the yellow chat button when it appears after a few seconds. Chat is open 24/7.

You can also call customer service at 1-844-382-3312. You can also tweet directly to Sprint @sprintcare or message customer service on Facebook.

You can also report a network issue by signing into My Sprint.

