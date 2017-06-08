It's hard to turn down free stuff.
Starting June 9, Sprint is offering six free months of Tidal's music streaming service — and it's doing so for all new and existing customers. The move comes less than six months after Sprint took a 33% stake in Tidal, which at the time was sold as a great way for Sprint users to get exclusive music on the service.
Not only is this six free months, but it's actually for Tidal's higher-end audio "HiFi" tier, which normally costs $19.99 per month. After the six months is up, Sprint customers unfortunately don't get any sort of discount: they're offered the ability to continue on Tidal Premium (the basic tier) for the standard $9.99 monthly rate, or HiFi for $19.99.
This partnership isn't just about free music for Sprint customers, though. The companies are also supporting the "1Million Project," an initiative from the Sprint Foundation that offers 1 million low-income high school students with a free mobile device and internet through their high school years. That's a great cause to be a part of.
Once the promotion for the Tidal subscription is live, Sprint customers can simply go to Sprint.com or a Sprint retail location to redeem it.
Reader comments
Sprint offering all customers free Tidal HiFi subscriptions for 6 months
Waiting for the comments. What does it matter, will not be able to stream over the Sprint network anyways, Spring sucks.
Wow I live in the country and have no problems with my Sprint. You must be an expert on them.
I have no problems either.
Most of us want to have good income but dont know how to do that on Internet there are a lot of methods to earn huge sum, but whenever Buddies try that they get trapped in a scam/fraud so I thought to share with you a genuine and guaranteed method for free to earn huge sum of money at home anyone of you interested should visit the page. I am more than sure that you will get best result.
Best Of Luck for new Initiative!
dffffff
........... http://www.Prowage20.Com
Great for Sprint. They have treated me well for 15+ years. No negative comments about it here.
I've had issues in certain areas in the middle of nowhere, but at home Sprint is rock solid. No complaints here. I guess I'll give Tidal a shot for a bit.
I have had absolutely no problems with Sprint over the last several years I've been with them. Great coverage, speeds and customer service. The same can't be said with some other carriers I've been with in the past.
Good to hear. Spring has been getting better the last few years. Haters will be here, guarantee it.
This is sweet. This August will mark my 16th year being a Sprint customer. I've had a love-hate relationship with them through the years (More love than hate), but they have treated me well in the end. This is a sweet deal. Oh, and my service works great in the two areas I'm mostly in.
Dang I'm already fully vested in GPMAA but this is pretty cool.
Considering Sprints unlimited freedom plan throttles music streaming speeds to 1.5mbps. You won't actually be able to use this. I wish they had explained that when I signed up. I'm canceling thier **** service in a month anyway.
1.5mbps should be more than enough for music streaming, even lossless
They still offer better unlimited service than AT&T heck everyone does.