It's hard to turn down free stuff.

Starting June 9, Sprint is offering six free months of Tidal's music streaming service — and it's doing so for all new and existing customers. The move comes less than six months after Sprint took a 33% stake in Tidal, which at the time was sold as a great way for Sprint users to get exclusive music on the service.

Not only is this six free months, but it's actually for Tidal's higher-end audio "HiFi" tier, which normally costs $19.99 per month. After the six months is up, Sprint customers unfortunately don't get any sort of discount: they're offered the ability to continue on Tidal Premium (the basic tier) for the standard $9.99 monthly rate, or HiFi for $19.99.

This partnership isn't just about free music for Sprint customers, though. The companies are also supporting the "1Million Project," an initiative from the Sprint Foundation that offers 1 million low-income high school students with a free mobile device and internet through their high school years. That's a great cause to be a part of.

Once the promotion for the Tidal subscription is live, Sprint customers can simply go to Sprint.com or a Sprint retail location to redeem it.