Possible Berkshire Hathaway deal worth $10 billion according to insiders.
Sprint chairman Masayoshi Son held separate talks with Warren Buffet and Liberty Broadband chair John Malone at a recent CEO conference in Idaho, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Son has been very proactive about exploring the options for Sprint, and we've seen talks of a renewed interest in a merger with T-Mobile as well as "official" talks with Charter Communications and Comcast since May 2017 that would have Charter and Comcast reselling wireless service in return for a sizeable investment.
The U.S. telecom market is a mess of half-deals and promises.
Liberty Broadband, one of Charter's largest investors, chairman John Malone was said to have talked with Son about a deal that would "bolster Charter's efforts to add wireless service to its cable TV and internet businesses" according to people familiar with the situation.
Comcast struck a deal with Verizon last April that sees them reselling wireless service, and a separate deal between Comcast and Charter means either company would need the blessing of the other before further moves to sell phone service were finalized, but a direct deal with Liberty Broadband would be exempt.
Buffet, who is also a Charter investor with 3.5% of all Class A shares and whose Berkshire Hathaway holds over $90 billion in cash, is said to be actively looking for an opportunity and Son sat down and talked about a deal that could be worth over as $10 billion according to people in the know.
As these were said to be informal talks and not any official negotiations, neither of these may materialize. But as the WSJ points out, this will likely put even more strain on any further talks with T-Mobile, which have already been put on hold while Sprint and Charter negotiate.
Reader comments
It nice to know us Sprint customers will have a service to look forward to in the future.
Yep. Son is being aggressive in his search for cash, and Sprint needs someone aggressive right now. Sprint service is really good at my house, so I want it to get good enough in the other places I go. When it does I'll jump on one of their super cheap plans.
With those possible suitors that puts Sprint into a very,very, good position for the future.
Very true. All that spectrum and enough money and they'll be in a good position.
Sprint gives me good service most of the places I go, and even Verizon and AT&T (with whom I've had company provided phones) have left me with weak or no signals in some places. Sprint even covers me in Japan when I go there, thanks to the partnership with with Softbank. $5 a month for unlimited calls, text and data.
