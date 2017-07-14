Do I really want to own this phone?

When you're upgrading to a new device, it can be hard to know if it's a device you'll want to keep for a few years, especially if you haven't held it and played with it yet.

When you upgrade, though, most carriers have two plans and want you to pick one: installments to own the phone or monthly fees to lease the phone. So what if you chose the latter but start hating your phone months down the line? Well, Sprint wants to keep you from committing completely to a phone you might despise with its new financing plan, Sprint Flex.

Sprint Flex lets you lease a phone for 18 months, and at the end of those 18 months, you can choose to either upgrade to a new phone, pay off your phone in a lump sum, or pay off your phone with another six months of installment payments. The annual upgrade programs Galaxy Forever (and iPhone Forever) are included in the program. For $5 more per month, you can bump any other device up to an annual upgrade as well.

Sprint is also unveiling a "value menu" of cheap smartphones for users to choose from if they're looking more affordable phones with Sprint Deals, which can offer different discounts depending on your credit, and you're still eligible for an annual upgrade if you pay on-time.

