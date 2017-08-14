Sprint adds new calling feature to its version of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+.
Sprint has released an over-the-air (OTA) update for its version of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. In addition to the usual round of bug fixes and security improvements (not that those aren't important), the company also took the time to add its new "Calling Plus" feature.
The feature allows users to use voice and data at the same time, no matter if the user is on LTE or calling over Wi-Fi. The previous "WiFi Calling" feature has now been rolled in as well. From Sprint:
Calling PLUS combines two features: one old and one brand new! WiFi calling - our VoIP calling feature that lets you make and receive calls over WiFi [sic] Voice and text on the Sprint LTE network, allowing simultaneous voice and data
Calling PLUS is delivered to your device by software update. Once your device has received the software, set up is easy!
-
On the phone, select Settings > Calling PLUS.
-
Slide Calling PLUS to On.
-
Customer can view Tutorial pages to learn more information about the service.
-
View pre-populated address. If the Country field says Non-USA, Select the Country and choose USA. Enter a USA address manually. If address is not shown or is incorrect, enter the address manually. Address must be within the USA.
- Select Save. Your phone will validate the address required for E911 service and completes the enablement of Calling PLUS.
6.Select Calling PLUS options to enable each feature: Wi-Fi Calling is On by default. LTE Calling is optional but recommended to allow both Simultaneous Voice and Data and call handoffs between Wi-Fi Calling and LTE Calling. Call handoffs will go from Wi-Fi to LTE even if the LTE Calling switch is Off. LTE Calls require the Wi-Fi Calling switch to be turned On for a handoff to Wi-Fi.
That's it! Your phone is now enabled for Calling PLUS. You can call anyone using Calling PLUS, the person or party that you're calling does not need to have Calling PLUS in order for it to work.
Sprint has also added the Calling Plus feature to the LG Stylo 3 and the Samsung J7 Perx.
Has your phone received this update yet? Let us know down below!
WOW! T-Mobile has this feature for years now and finally Sprint has 2 devices already that does this with a extra option that you need to turn on! What a joke
Do you understand the difference in the technologies and why that is? Just curious :P.
Spoken like someone who doesn't understand how CDMA phones work :P
BTW they had already that feature few years back and for some odd reason they disabled it
Hopefully you aren't a technician for a cellular company. T-Mobile uses GSM and Sprint uses CDMA.
Meanwhile articles from 2014 detail how this has been possible on every other carrier for YEARS (BEFORE 2014)
https://www.theverge.com/2014/9/20/6661887/you-can-finally-talk-and-use-...
Jesus, Sprint is sad.
Yeah - but at least Sprint users don't have to talk to Verizon... that'd be much sadder
Welcome to 2017
No wonder Sprint service is so cheap. Haha
step up from walkie talkies :)
Actually with Sprint this could be done before, but only over 3G. They are finally getting to work with LTE.
Sprint needs to shut down, back in the day sprint home phone service was over priced then they become a long distance carrier it also was over priced and now a cell phone company that thinks they have good service. This is being done on a unlocked S8 with straight talk full lte service at marshall ill but i fire up the S7 edge from sprint i get 3g service. Just shows even a mvno has better service then what a major carrier has.
Yeah - that's just what we need in this country - fewer mobile provider options..
Jesus Christ...do you people even think before you type something....
Very good for those on Sprint!
At least Sprint is FINALLY getting on the ball with this. To be fair, Sprint PREVIOUSLY HAD THIS FEATURE when they initially rolled out their LTE Network in 2012. However, it went away (For reasons I still don't understand) when they rolled out their LTE+ Network with the Galaxy S5, which used dual bands for their LTE (Leveraging the 800 mhz space for better in-building coverage). SO, for faster LTE with better coverage, we sacrificed Simultaneous Voice and Data.
Still though, I stick with Sprint because while I acknowledge that Verizon and AT&T are better, I refuse to pay double what I normally pay for these conveniences. I don't need my phone to work in the boondocks and Mountains because I'm not there. And if I am, their free roaming takes care of my calling needs. As far as T-Mobile. THEIR SERVICE SUCKS in the College town I'm in. JUST PLAIN SUCKS. SO, SPrint, it is. It's reliable 99.5% of the time I need it to be and that's good enough.