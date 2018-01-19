Spotlight adds the visual component to Spotify you never knew you wanted.

Like a lot of you reading this, Spotify is my go-to app for listening to music. However, do a little bit of digging and you'll see that it has a lot more to offer than just your favorite tunes. Spotify is also home to a wide range of podcasts covering just about every topic you could imagine, and these will soon become even better with a new feature called "Spotlight."

With Spotlight, podcasts will now feature visual components such as text, images, and videos to give you more context about what it is you're listening to.

Podcasts using Spotlight will be featured in their own special playlists, and Spotify is first partnering with BuzzFeed News, Cheddar, Crooked Media, Lenny Letter, Gimlet Media, Genius, The Minefield Girl, Refinery29, and Uninterrupted as the brands that'll help launch it.

Spotlight is launching first in the United States, and "additional markets" will follow in the future.

