Spotify is my music streaming service of choice, as it probably is for a lot of you reading this. For many users, unfortunately, a bug with the most recent version of the Android app is making it unusable.

On May 16, user Danalite took to the Spotify community with the following complaint —

As of around 2 hours ago, using Spotify with wifi enabled on my android phone (s8) causes the application to lag for about 5 seconds before it crashes. If I use the app with 4g or with wifi turned off then it works just fine. I've tried the usual troubleshooting (reinstall, clear cache, ect) and none of that has fixed it.

Shortly after this thread was created, user after user replied with reports of having the same problem on the OnePlus 5/5T, LG G6, Samsung Galaxy A5, Huawei P20 Pro, and many more.

The issue is still persisting as of today, May 17, but Spotify is apparently aware of what's going on and working on a fix. I haven't had any problems on my Pixel 2, but what about you? Sound off in the comments below.

