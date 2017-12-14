The Spotify app has a new now playing page, search menu, and more.

Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming services around, but as great as its library of content and many features are, one thing has always left me wanting a bit more – its Android app. Spotify's Android app is perfectly functional, but it can sometimes be a pain to navigate if you don't know exactly where to go for what you're looking for.

Thankfully, it looks like Spotify is testing out an updated look for its Android app that'll make the interface less cluttered and introduce a more modern aesthetic.

In its current state, Spotify's Android app has five navigation buttons at the bottom – Home, Browse, Search, Radio, and Your Library. With the new design, this is reduced to just three options of Your Playlists, Home, and Search. Your Playlists now shows a large button for making a new collection of songs and a list of existing ones, Home showcases recommend tunes for you to listen to, and Search now shows recommend genres and moods to browse through.

Along with this, Now Playing has also been updated to show the album cover of the song you're listening to in full screen with larger text and tweaked placement of playback controls.

There's no word from Spotify in regards to when these changes will be pushed to all users, but we certainly hope that this happens soon. I personally think the new design looks fantastic, and I'm interested to hear your thoughts on it. Drop a comment down below!

