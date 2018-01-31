Stations by Spotify is clean, beautiful, and a lot of fun to use.
I've jumped back and forth between music streaming services a lot over the past couple years, including the likes of Google Play Music, Pandora, and even Apple Music. Spotify has been my go-to for the last few months, and I've really enjoyed my time with it so far. However, it's now gaining a new component that makes it even better – Stations.
Stations by Spotify is a new app that's currently being tested in Australia, and it's essentially Spotify's answer to Internet radio services like Pandora. Assuming you already have a Spotify account, using Stations is as easy as opening the app, tapping the Get Started button to automatically link your Spotify info, and you'll be able to instantly start listening.
Music starts playing on Stations as soon as you open the app, and as you cycle between the other genres that are available, the music will automatically switch over to play something new.
There's a good selection of music to listen to out of the box, including the likes of 80s Hits, Workout, Coffeehouse, R&B, Classic Rock, Indie, and more. You'll find simple controls near the bottom of your screen for liking a song and pausing it, and tapping the menu button in the top right will show controls for editing your stations, inviting friends to use the app, and controlling some basic settings.
Stations' simplicity is the star of the show.
On the Edit Stations page, you can browse through all of the available stations you can listen to. These are grouped into categories so finding exactly what you want is pretty simple, and you can add and remove stations as you please with just a tap.
The whole aesthetic of Stations is extremely clean, and even in its early form, the app runs like butter and music streams without a hitch. There's also a subtle vibration for each station you scroll through, and while this can be turned off in the settings, I've found myself to like it quite a bit.
There's no word just yet if Spotify will release Stations in other markets, but in just my short time using the app, I immediately got hooked on it. The simplicity in design and function makes Stations a joy to use, and it'll probably be my new go-to app when I just want to relax or focus and listen to some good tunes.
You can download Stations by Spotify from the Google Play Store if you live in Australia, but if you don't and still want to give it a shot, check out the APK file here.
Spotify is testing a sleeker and less cluttered UI for its Android app
I don't see why this needed to be its own app. Why couldn't they have just added it to the Spotify app?
Was about to comment the same.
People would complain about "new" functionality messing up their Spotify experience.
People would complain about "missing" functionality that was never intended to be a part of the Stations experience.
People would complain about music playing instantly because it's not a song they like.
People would complain about other people complaining.
I hope it comes to the US. Spotify existing radio stations are horrible. This feature is only meaningful if spotify changes how they program their existing stations.
if they cut the price in half and match the price of Pandora, id give it a shot.
Tried both versions of the APK on my OnePlus 5 running Beta 5 Oreo. Both APKs will open, but freeze at the let's get started page.
Have you looked at Slacker? Also does it allow you to download station content for offline like Slacker?
The last time I looked at Slacker, I had a Slacker Portable.
Tried on my note 8, says error on their end and retry, doesn't work for me. I'm in the UK.
More importantly, what the hell is Coffeehouse music?
But can you mix more than one station and have them play as one station? If not, Pandora still is the only streaming service to offer this killer feature.
Not working for you in the US, UK, Canada, etc? You probably have to VPN into Australia first. You can only stream Spotify unrestricted abroad for two weeks before having to use a VPN.
Was working fine this morning on my device in the US without a VPN. Now it is not working "something's wrong an error occurred on our end. Please try again later". I turned on my VPN and tunneled to Australia and it still doesn't work.
Maybe they didn't expect the two biggest android blogs in the world to run a story on it the same day so they are being hugged to death lol