During a recent event in New York City, Spotify talked about a heap of new goodies that are in the works for its mobile app and free users.

Looking first at the new app, there are visual changes in tow for just about everything – including the search page, now playing tab, and more. The bottom navigation bar is also less cluttered, and Spotify says it's currently in the process of pushing the new UI to all of its users.

Spotify's main focus was clearly on its free members, however, and there's a lot in the pipeline for them.

Perhaps the biggest feature for free users is the ability to listen to certain titles on-demand. Free Spotify members have previously been limited to listening to only shuffled playlists, but now they'll be able to pick and choose which songs they want to listen to as many times as they'd like – as long as those songs are offered in one of Spotify's personalized playlists (such as Discover Weekly, Daily Mix, etc.)

Speaking of playlists, Spotify's also adding "assisted playlisting" to the free version of its mobile app. Previously reserved for Premium subscribers, this will show recommended tracks to add to a playlist you're creating based on what's currently in it.

Along with all this, free members will also be able to turn on a new data-saver mode that'll decrease data usage by as much as 75%.

While these new features for Spotify's free service are great to see, there are still plenty of reasons to pay for its Premium offering. If you want to get rid of ads, listen to any song on-demand, or download your tunes for offline listening, you'll still need to cough up 10 bucks each month.

Download: Spotify Music (free)