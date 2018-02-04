Playlists are where a music-lover can let their passion shine.
Whether you think your playlist-curation skills can beat Spotify's mathematical magic, or you just want your songs in the perfect order for your party or workout, being able to make your playlists just the way you want them is important to any music service. Spotify's spotlight on playlists makes them doubly important, so why are playlists still hobbled on Android and web?
If you want to create a new playlist on Android, it's fairly straightforward. You can either make a new playlist from the Playlists section of Your Library or you can create one when you try to add the first song. You can name your playlist and you can add or remove songs, but if you want to move songs up or down the list, you'll have to remove every song between when the song was added to the playlist and where you want it to go. On the web, you have the added limitation of not being able to even rename a playlist.
If you want to edit the position of songs within your playlists, you have to switch to Spotify on iOS or the desktop Spotify app for Windows and macOS. In 2018, if you want to re-order the top tracks of a playlist on a major music service, you can completely re-create it from scratch, or you can go back to a desktop app. In 2018.
Let that sink in a moment.
Considering the default play mode suggested on every album, station, and playlist is Shuffle Play, this may not mean too much to the casual user, but it is indicative of Spotify's attitude towards its Android app — and its Android users. The Spotify iOS app has always had it, Android users have been begging for it for four years and Spotify has said it's still not coming anytime soon. Forget about getting the latest and greatest features, Spotify won't even give Android users basic, legacy utilities.
If you're committed to Spotify with a robust library and years of listening history to base your listening suggestions on, then this probably seems like much ado about nothing. Shuffle Play is good enough for most users, after all. But if you're picky about your playlists, consider that re-ordering playlists on Google Play Music, Apple Music and just about every other music service on the market today is as easy as dragging and dropping.
And even after four years, Spotify still can't figure it out? Really?
Reader comments
It's 2018, and Spotify still doesn't let you edit playlists on Android or the web
The truth is that Spotify is tone deaf to it’s Android audience. There are too many options to deal with a company that doesn’t listen to it’s customers. Do what I did a couple of years ago and vote with your wallets.
As mildly inconveniencing as it is, there is really no need to abandon a very good, affordable music streaming platform because certain QoL features are not being implemented. Granted, many people feel this is a fairly vital aspect of any personal playlist curation feature set, but work arounds are at worst time consuming and definitely not prohibitive.
I'd argue that people 'voting with their wallets' i.e. using something else aside from Spotify are only shooting themselves in the foot - albeit in a very tiny, mostly insignificant way.
Yeah, because abandoning a very good, affordable music streaming platform for another very good, affordable music streaming platform with more features who's developers actually listen to their Android users is definitely "shooting yourself in the foot".
I am currently using Spotify Premium and i like it as it's discovery engine for finding new artists is excellent, although the playlist feature can be a PITA. Is Google Play Music's discovery feature good too, I haven't used GPM in 2 years but asking if it is up to par with Spotify, GPM was not great at finding new artists that fit your tastes like Spotify 2 yrs. ago, but asking if there has been improvements. thanks.
Yes, vote with your wallet. My vote is for Spotify -- warts and all. All of the music streaming platforms have pros and cons. I read the reviews constantly and Spotify Premium work for me...
I am getting close to canceling my family plan for Amazon music. For that reason. I pay alot of money for the service and I am not getting maximum service.
mehofmann, you do realize you can edit playlists with Amazon Music, right? No problem at all. This is exactly why I cancelled Spotify.
Sure you can edit playlists- it's everything else about Amazon Music that sucks.
As someone new to streaming platforms, I'd like to know - maybe two or three things - what it is about Amazon Music you don't like vs any other platform(s) you favor. I recently signed up for Amazon Music Unlimited.
It's 2018 and we're still not driving flying cars. I'm fairly upset about that.
I canceled my music subscriptions and went back to CDs. I pick them up locally for cheap (1 to 5 bucks per disc on average). Excellent condition, and I rip them as FLAC files. Not only do I got a perfect CD quality collection to do with as I please but I also got physical backups on the discs.
I wonder if CDs will be more difficult for you to find. I recently read Best Buy will stop selling CDs in July.
Local Target is under remodel right now and the electronics department is shrinking. They are reducing space for movies, books, and I think eliminating the small space they currently have for CDs.
GPM, enough said
I have never heard of anyone who uses Spotify (on either iOS or Android) actually needing to do this. This article should've been a post in the forums.
Any app that refuses to bring their best features to Android but obviously continues to improve their iOS app gets flamed by me on a regular basis. Including on iOS (I have kept an iPad for that reason). Also, I vote with my wallet. I refuse to give any money to Spotify or others that do business that way.
Funny thing I have a iPhone and also an Android phone and use Spotify on both. I never noticed this before actually because the shuffle play works fine for me. I had no idea that there was a difference there. I do agree that editing a playlist can be a pain on mobile though.
There are too many options out there in android.
Using a crippled service, compared to the others, and not getting the same respect that other OS's get , shows that they're not serious. I'd move on, without a second thought.
Oh, android central, why am I getting a CSS error, stating me to visit galleria.io/customer/. Seems like a click on hurt.
It's 2018 and i still don't give a fu.ck about it.
It's irritating sometimes, but I am on a desktop often enough that it's not that big of a deal to adjust playlists that way. Certainly not a dealbreaker for me, but for those who live their lives mostly on mobile, I could see it being a problem.
I pay for both Amazon Music and Spotify for different reasons. Amazon Music, I believe, has a smaller user base than Spotify, but it has had the ability to rearrange my playlist for as long as I can remember. Spotify could do it, but it appears they prioritize iOS users over Android. How sad, because if they actually tried to develop both equally, I believe they'd discover a very loyal user base.
Longtime Spotify Premium user...big library, smooth app experience, and I love the built in LastFM scrobbling (which GPM lacks). That said, I recently gave the GPM free trial a shot and it was quite good. As far as music library, everything I wanted was there. Also pretty great is the "Music Locker" - upload 50,000 of my own files for streaming anywhere. The included Youtube Red membership is the hidden star of the show though. My 3 months has expired, and the number of ads I see now on Youtube is painfully obvious. Ultimately still with Spotify (for the aforementioned LastFM scrobbling...) but I can absolutely see myself giving GPM another shot soon.
GPM is not so good on Android Auto. That is my only complaint.