Finding something to listen to can be a tricky proposition for any music lover. Do I want something new? Do I want something familiar? Do I want something fun? Well, Spotify is known far and wide for their algorithmic prowess, but the best example of it isn't the Discover Weekly or the year-end statistics. No, siree, the best use of Spotify's number-crunching genius is a little section in Your Library called Just For You.

When I began my affair with Spotify, everyone raved to me about Discover Weekly and Spotify's many playlists, but I'm a girl of particular tastes. When Discover Weekly fell flat, I stuck to my traditional playlists and a few favored albums. However, days into my Spotify experience, something wonderful happened: my Just For You section in Spotify began populating with Daily Mixes. Spotify's Daily Mixes can pick up on your listening habits, the trends around the music you listen to, and extrapolate them into a never-ending radio station that's — well — just for you.

As your history with Spotify grows, your Daily Mixes can evolve and expand, too. You can refine them just like you would any other radio station by hearting and blockin songs as you go, and since the Daily Mixes adjust daily to reflect the songs you've listened to in the previous 24 hours, that means that while Discover Weekly will give you new music once a week, Daily Mixes can give you new music every day based on what you listened to yesterday.

The mixes aren't completely infallible. Like any other algorithm on Spotify, they can miss, and your Daily Mixes can overlap, especially if you listen to a few particular styles of music constantly. It also seems to be persistent when trying to add some albums or artists to certain genre mixes, but as you listen and as you rate, you make your mixes better.