Spotify has announced a new update for its Premium Family subscribers, adding a few new features. The update is now available in Ireland and is set to roll out in all markets where Spotify offers the Premium Family plan this fall.

The updated plan finally lets parents control the Explicit Content Filter setting of all accounts on their plan. Once parents turn on the filter, the sub-accounts will no longer be able to control the setting on their own.

You will be able to control the Explicit Content Filter from the Family Hub. The Family Hub can also be used to add or remove family members and keep your home address up to date.

Another new feature that Spotify has introduced is called Family Mix, which provides a personalized playlist with songs that your whole family can enjoy. You can also choose to "control who is in each session" to optimize the playlist.

Spotify's Premium Family subscription gives families access to 450,000 podcast titles and over 50 million songs. While an individual Spotify Premium subscription costs $10 a month, the Family subscription provides six individual Spotify Premium accounts for $15 a month. However, the plan is only designed for family members living in the same location.