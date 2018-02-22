DAZN subscribers in Canada can now access the sports streaming platform on Roku streaming players and Roku-enabled smart TVs .

Adding Roku rounds out DAZN's list of supported devices which already included the prerequisite support for web browsers and smartphones along with apps and support for Android TV, Chromecast, VIZIO SmartCast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Apple TV.

For a $20 monthly subscription, DAZN offers Canadian sports fans exclusive streaming access to NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone and the NFL Network. Beyond the NFL, DAZN also has partnerships with BeIn Sports for FIBA basketball and European soccer coverage, and more recently announced partnerships with rugby union's Six Nations Championship, Red Bull Air Races, and a slew of PGA tournaments.

DAZN launched in Canada last August but dealt with technical issues out of the gate including dropped streams, bad video quality, and audio sync issues. While the quality improved as the NFL season progressed, the NFL offseason will be a true test of DAZN's ability to retain subscribers based on the other sports event streams offered.

Acquiring alternative streaming rights will be crucial for DAZN's survival in Canada as they go up against the big Canadian cable providers such as Rogers and Bell who have rock solid broadcast and streaming deals in place with the NBA, NHL, CFL, and MLB, and the CBC locking down the broadcast and streaming rights for the Olympics until 2024.

