The new Galaxy S9 and S9+ have just been released, and it's time for must-have accessories to keep your device looking brand new. Today, Spigen introduces a new line of cases for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ for its official launch. With its beautiful full glass design and curved edges, there's no better way to protect your new Galaxy S9 with a Spigen case. Don't forget to check out Ciel by Cyrill featured below, a new case solution by our sister brand.
Neo Hybrid
The Neo Hybrid has been one of the most popular cases for the Galaxy S8 and is now back for the Galaxy S9 and S9+. This classic case was redesigned to give it a fresh look and improved grip with its fingerprint resistant herringbone pattern.
The two-part case has a flexible TPU body with a PC frame that offers drop protection and maintains a slim profile. The polycarbonate bumper frame reinforces the corners and protects against any accidental drops. The Neo Hybrid for the S9 now comes with 6 colors and a new Lilac Purple color option.
Tough Armor & Hybrid Armor
If you're looking for something that offers premium protection, Spigen has the signature Tough Armor and Hybrid Armor. While the dual-layered cases appear bulky, you will find that they are pocket-friendly and designed to be tough and protective. The Tough Armor additionally has a built-in reinforced kickstand that is perfect for hands-free viewing.
The Hybrid Armor has gone through a few design changes, and the current design has evolved from its Note 8 counterpart. The current Hybrid Armor has an improved design that focuses on slim protection and a comfortable grip.
Check out the new Graphite Gray color offered for Tough Armor and Hybrid Armor.
Rugged Armor
Spigen Rugged Armor has continued as a fan favorite with style and protection packed in one case. By looking at the image above, the matte black finish and subtle carbon fiber accents give the case a classy finish for all occasions. For the minimalist out there, the Rugged Armor could easily be your first choice.
Ultra Hybrid & Ultra Hybrid S
Looking to show off your brand-new Galaxy S9 and S9+ and keep it that way? The Ultra Hybrid is perfect with its transparent protection. The hybrid structure of a rigid polycarbonate back and shock-absorbent bumper will protect against accidental drops. If you're looking to spice up your case, try inserting a photo or a special memory behind this case.
Hoping for a more functional case? The Ultra Hybrid S comes included with a metal kickstand for all your Netflix needs.
Slim Armor CS
Spigen's Slim Armor CS combines function with protection and perfect for events where carrying a wallet is inconvenient.
Combined with a polycarbonate frame with a TPU body, the Slim Armor CS offers the same protection as the rest the collection. The wallet case may look bulky, but appearances can be deceiving and fits easily in your pocket. Access your cards by sliding open the vertical panel and the inner compartment fits up to two cards and some cash.
Galaxy S9 & S9+ Accessories
Check out Spigen's accessories for the Galaxy S9 that are compatible with your new case. The Spigen Essential F306W Fast Wireless charger features ControlHeat™ technology that protects against overheating and an anti-slip grippy surface that secures your phone. The new wireless charger will fast charge your Galaxy S9, S9+, Note 8, S8 and S8+ at 10W. The wireless charger can additionally fast charge the iPhone X at 7.5W and future proofed to support 15W of power for devices that supports it.
Once you've finished protecting your device, install a NeoFlex screen protector that is compatible with Spigen's cases. Install one of the flexible urethane screen protectors to protect against scuffs and scratches. Once the screen protector is installed, wait 24 hours for the air bubbles to disappear.
Ciel by CYRILL
Trend Alert! Ciel by CYRILL is the new cost-effective solution brand to liberate female consumers from non-protective, non-design oriented and poor-quality cases. This brand is powered by Spigen, which assures customers of the quality and protection they can expect.
This new case brand will enable customers to use their cases as a fashion accessory rather than just a simple protective phone case. A little more detail about their collection: Clair line is not only sleek but also luxurious, feminine, and stylish, while Colette line has dual layer protection with a glamorous 3D effect design. What we found out was that Ciel by CYRILL is the child brand of CYRILL, which will be launching in Summer of 2018!
For more information, visit cyrillcase.com.
