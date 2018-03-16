The new Galaxy S9 and S9+ have just been released, and it's time for must-have accessories to keep your device looking brand new. Today, Spigen introduces a new line of cases for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ for its official launch. With its beautiful full glass design and curved edges, there's no better way to protect your new Galaxy S9 with a Spigen case. Don't forget to check out Ciel by Cyrill featured below, a new case solution by our sister brand. Check out the full Spigen Galaxy S9 collection Check out the full Spigen Galaxy S9+ collection Neo Hybrid

The Neo Hybrid has been one of the most popular cases for the Galaxy S8 and is now back for the Galaxy S9 and S9+. This classic case was redesigned to give it a fresh look and improved grip with its fingerprint resistant herringbone pattern. The two-part case has a flexible TPU body with a PC frame that offers drop protection and maintains a slim profile. The polycarbonate bumper frame reinforces the corners and protects against any accidental drops. The Neo Hybrid for the S9 now comes with 6 colors and a new Lilac Purple color option. See Neo Hybrid for Galaxy S9 at Amazon See Neo Hybrid for Galaxy S9+ at Amazon Tough Armor & Hybrid Armor

Spigen Rugged Armor has continued as a fan favorite with style and protection packed in one case. By looking at the image above, the matte black finish and subtle carbon fiber accents give the case a classy finish for all occasions. For the minimalist out there, the Rugged Armor could easily be your first choice. See Rugged Armor case for Galaxy S9 at Amazon See Rugged Armor case for Galaxy S9+ at Amazon Ultra Hybrid & Ultra Hybrid S

Spigen's Slim Armor CS combines function with protection and perfect for events where carrying a wallet is inconvenient. Combined with a polycarbonate frame with a TPU body, the Slim Armor CS offers the same protection as the rest the collection. The wallet case may look bulky, but appearances can be deceiving and fits easily in your pocket. Access your cards by sliding open the vertical panel and the inner compartment fits up to two cards and some cash. See Slim Armor CS case for Galaxy S9 at Amazon See Slim Armor CS case for Galaxy S9+ at Amazon Galaxy S9 & S9+ Accessories

Check out Spigen's accessories for the Galaxy S9 that are compatible with your new case. The Spigen Essential F306W Fast Wireless charger features ControlHeat™ technology that protects against overheating and an anti-slip grippy surface that secures your phone. The new wireless charger will fast charge your Galaxy S9, S9+, Note 8, S8 and S8+ at 10W. The wireless charger can additionally fast charge the iPhone X at 7.5W and future proofed to support 15W of power for devices that supports it. See Essential F306W Fast Wireless Charger at Amazon Once you've finished protecting your device, install a NeoFlex screen protector that is compatible with Spigen's cases. Install one of the flexible urethane screen protectors to protect against scuffs and scratches. Once the screen protector is installed, wait 24 hours for the air bubbles to disappear. See NeoFlex Screen Protector for Galaxy S9 at Amazon See NeoFlex Screen Protector for Galaxy S9+ at Amazon Ciel by CYRILL