Spigen is known for making plenty of phone accessories, from Style Rings to screen protectors and even headphones. But Spigen is most famous for offering a variety of cases for nearly every phone out there, from ultra rugged cases down to the simpler Thin Fit series. There are lots of great cases for the Pixel 2 XL, but Spigen's Thin Fit may be the right choice for you.

Spigen Thin Fit for Google Pixel 2 XL See at Amazon Price: $11.99 Bottom line: While this is a great basic case, there are some issues that keep me from universally recommending it. The Good Easy to get the phone in and out

Doesn't add any real bulk

Precise cutouts for the camera and fingerprint sensors

Features a slot for Spigen's magnetic car mounts The Bad Doesn't offer much grip or protection

The front edges are sharp enough to dig into your thighs or hands

Only one color option

I — Tom Westrick — have been using the Thin Fit case with my Pixel 2 XL since July 3rd. Spigen provided the case for this review.

Feels like I'm wearing nothing at all. Nothing at all. Nothing at all... Spigen Thin Fit for Pixel 2 XL What I like I dislike using cases 24/7 because most cases make my phone too bulky. Not so with the Thin Fit: it adds just a hair of thickness meaning my pockets don't feel any more weighed down than normal. The case is a simple piece of black plastic: it snaps onto the phone with ease. If I do need to remove the phone for any reason, that's just as easy. Since this is such a thin case, there's really nothing blocking the top microphone or the USB-C port. If you have trouble getting some of your charging cables to fit with other cases on, this may be the best choice for you. The case isn't nearly thick enough to interfere with photos and videos taken on the rear camera, and my fingerprint reads just as well as it does when the phone is naked.

While I don't own one of Spigen's magnetic car mounts, this case features a spot for the magnet to stick to. And while I prefer buttons that are replicated on the case itself, the cutouts for the power and volume buttons are generous enough that it doesn't bother me.

A bit too pointy Spigen Thin Fit for Pixel 2 XL What I Don't Like My main complaint with this case comes down to the finish of the front of the case: there's an ever-so-slight lip to protect the glass if you place the phone face-down, and — at least on the case I received — this lip is sharp enough for me to notice it digging into my thighs or my hands. It isn't something I've even thought about with other cases, which should tell you how pronounced it is on this sample. The finish on the case is also a bit too smooth for my liking; I felt like I had less grip on the phone in this case than I did when the phone was uncovered. Finally, while I myself would buy a black case anyway, it'd be great for Spigen to offer more colors for those that want more variety.