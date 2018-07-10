Spigen has been making phone cases since dinosaurs walked the Earth, and they're usually one of the first companies to offer cases and screen protectors on new devices. They have a few different styles for different tastes and levels of protection, but my favorite for a few years has been the Rugged Armor series. There are plenty of great cases for the Pixel 2 XL, but Spigen's Rugged Armor should be on your short list of options.

I — Tom Westrick — have been using the Rugged Armor case for my Pixel 2 XL since I bought that phone in November 2017. I purchased the case with my own money.

Thin but protective Spigen Rugged Armor What I like My favorite thing about this case is how much it protects the device. Spigen's Rugged Armor series have been my go-to cases for a couple years now, because it covers the entire device — minus the screen — without being too bulky. I'll admit I don't typically use cases 24/7, only an hour or so a day in the gym or when I'm running. But I'll put a case on my phone if I'm traveling anywhere, and I had no issues with the bulk of the Rugged Armor cases. The design is plain, but it works. It's just a solid piece of rubber, and it does a great job at keeping the device protected. My phone was dropped countless times in airports, gyms, and on street corners with this case on, and the phone and case are no worse for wear.

The case has a generous cutout for the USB-C port, and I had no issues using it with any of my charging cables. The buttons are replicated on the case, which I love because it means I don't need to dig my fingers in to try and change volume. There's a cutout for the camera and flash, with no changes to the images or videos I take. Finally, I haven't had to re-record my fingerprint with this case on.

You can have any color, as long as it's black Spigen Rugged Armor What I don't like The only downside to the Rugged Armor series is there's only one color option: black. I don't personally mind this since I'd buy a black case anyway, but it'd be nice to see blue, red or other colors available for those that want them.