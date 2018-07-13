The OnePlus 6 is OnePlus's best-looking phone to-date, but those good looks do come at a cost. While the use of glass does make it more eye-catching compared to its predecessors, it also results in the phone being slippery and more prone to scratches and cracks. OnePlus has some excellent first-party cases to choose from, but with prices ranging from $19.95 up to $24.95, they aren't necessarily the cheapest. Spigen's one of the biggest names when it comes to mobile accessories, and its Rugged Armor case for the OnePlus 6 aims to be an alternative to OnePlus's offerings for folks looking to spend a bit less cash. How's it hold up in the real world?

Spigen Rugged Armor Case for OnePus 6 See at Amazon Price: $12.99 Bottom line: Keeps your OnePlus 6 safe without turning it into a meatball or destroying your wallet. The Good Adds some welcomed grip

Buttons are still easy to press

Makes it easier to find the fingerprint sensor

Offers ample protection The Bad Alert slider is more difficult to use

Only one color available

No junk in the trunk Spigen Rugged Armor OnePlus 6 Case What I like Even though I understand the value and importance of cases, I hate the added bulk that rugged/durable ones typically add. Thankfully, this isn't an issue at all with the Spigen Rugged Armor case. Spigen's case doesn't add much thickness to the OnePlus 6, but even so, still manages to offer all of the protection you could ask for. It's been military-grade certified in drop tests, uses Spigen's exclusive AirCushion technology to help reduce the impact of falls, and has a lip that's ever-so-slightly raised over the screen to keep you safe in the event of a front-facing drop.

The cutouts for the 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-C port don't cause any issues, the hole for the speaker grill doesn't muffle any audio, and more importantly, in my opinion, the power button and volume rocker are just as easy to press and reassuringly tactile as they are when using the OnePlus 6 naked. Lastly, I've actually found the using the fingerprint sensor on the OnePlus 6 is easier with Spigen's case on it. The flush glass design for the phone's back can sometimes make it tricky to figure out where you need to place your finger, but thanks to the hole on the back for the camera and sensor, your finger is able to more easily find it.

Slider troubles Spigen Rugged Armor OnePlus 6 Case What I don't like While Spigen did a great job with handling the OnePlus 6's buttons, the same can't be said for the alert slider. This is one of my favorite features on the OnePlus 6, but unfortunately because of Spigen's cutout for it, it requires a bit more effort to use with the case. It's certainly not impossible to move the slider up and down, but it's not as mindless of an action as it usually is. The functionality remains the same, but the convenience factor is taken down a notch. Also, I would have liked some additional color options. The standard black looks perfectly fine, but with OnePlus offering stunning paint jobs like Silk White and Red, it's a shame that black is your only option here.