Spigen has made its name on phone cases and other accessories, offering plenty of different styles and color options to make your phone look its best. Spigen's cases are among the best you can get for the Pixel 2 XL, and one of the classiest is Spigen's Neo Hybrid Herringbone case.

Spigen Neo Hybrid Herringbone for Google Pixel 2 XL See at Amazon Price: $16.99 Bottom line: This case is a great option if you want a unique look for your phone while still having plenty of protection. The Good Two color options

Herringbone pattern stands out from the crowd

Allows squeezing for Google Assistant

Great protection The Bad Hard to remove the phone once case is installed

Distinctive and protective Spigen Neo Hybrid Herringbone for Pixel 2 XL What I like I don't know why Google doesn't offer the Pixel 2 XL in Kinda Blue, but this case lets me have both the larger screen size and the awesome blue color. It also protects my phone, which is pretty important when phones are so expensive these days. I usually don't like using cases full time, only putting them on when I go to the gym or head out for a job. But something about the color and the design of this case makes me want to have it on all the time — which is, admittedly, a double-edged sword. The design stands out from a crowd, especially in the blue color. The gunmetal color option is a bit more subdued, but either two-tone option should make it easy to spot your phone from across a room. I can't recall seeing anyone else with this case since I've owned it, which would be handy if you left your phone somewhere by mistake. The Herringbone pattern also makes it easy to grip the back side of the phone.

The fingerprint sensor is just as easy to use with this case as it is with the phone naked, even without recapturing my prints. I also had no issues with photos or videos I took with the case on, or the microphone being muffled with the case around it. The USB-C port is just as accessible, and all of my charging cables fit without issue.

Needs some breathing room Spigen Neo Hybrid Herringbone for Pixel 2 XL What I Don't Like I don't typically use cases 24/7. Even though I like this color and the Herringbone pattern, I still like to take my phone out and have less bulk in my pocket. But getting the phone in and out of the case takes more effort than I would think necessary, and I can't help but think I'm going to harm the phone or the case. The tradeoff to this is the phone is protected that much better — and it won't pop out of the case by accident — so whether this is truly a downside depends on how often you swap cases.