Phone cases, especially for expensive flagships like the Galaxy S10, are a necessity. I know, your phone may look shiny and cool without anything protecting it, but it's going to be a hot mess the second you drop it. If you want a case that delivers the protection you need while also managing to look pretty damn awesome, the Spigen Neo Hybrid should be at the top of your list. Spigen's popular case has been completely redesigned for the Galaxy S10 series, and it is — without a doubt — one of the best accessories you can buy. Here's the full review.

Better than ever Spigen Neo Hybrid A must-have case for the Galaxy S10. Spigen's newly redesigned Neo Hybrid is one of the best cases you'll find for the Galaxy S10. It offers great protection, has a unique design with added grip, and comes in at a price you'll love. It doesn't get much better than this. From $14 at Amazon

Pros Two layers of protection

Slim profile

Unique design/texture

Fun color options

Great price Cons Button covers are difficult to press

Not the easiest to take on/off

Spigen Neo Hybrid for Galaxy S10 What I like

If you've followed Spigen in the past, you might notice that this version of the Neo Hybrid case looks different from past ones the company's released. That's because Spigen's using the S10 to debut its complete redesign for the series. At its core, this version of the Neo Hybrid is functionally the same as its predecessors. There are two layers — a shock-absorbing hard plastic and TPU rubber — that offer incredible protection against drops and falls. However, the back now has a new pattern that looks a lot better (at least in my opinion) while still retaining the same great grip. I didn't have any complaints with the previous design, but I'm really digging the new one here.

Spigen also did a great job making sure that the Neo Hybrid fits the Galaxy S10 perfectly. The sides don't interfere at all with the curved display, the cutouts for the headphone jack and USB-C port are precise, and it fits the S10 like a glove. Along with all that, it's worth noting that wireless charging works perfectly fine on the Galaxy S10 even when the case is on. This includes charging the S10 on a Qi charger or using its Wireless PowerShare feature to top-up your Galaxy Buds or another phone. I received the Gunmetal and Midnight Black colors for this review, and they're great options if you're in the market for something more subdued. However, if it were my money, I'd go for Burgundy or Arctic Blue. Spigen Neo Hybrid for Galaxy S10 What I don't like

There's not a lot I dislike about this case, but something that can prove to be annoying is the button covers. Similar to past versions of the Neo Hybrid, this one for the Galaxy S10 has button covers that require you to use considerably more force for the power, volume, and Bixby buttons compared to using the S10 naked. Spigen's Rugged Armor S10 case doesn't have this issue, leading me to believe it has to do with the Neo Hybrid's dual-layer design. My last complaint is very much so a nitpick, but I do wish it was easier to take the Neo Hybrid on and off of the Galaxy S10. It only takes a couple seconds, but the rigidity of the case means that it's a bit tougher to apply than other cases out there. Spigen Neo Hybrid for Galaxy S10 Should you buy it?