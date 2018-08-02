Unlike some Android phones, accessory support for Pixel devices is incredibly strong. Along with a lot of great options that are sold directly from Google, there's also a host of third-party brands that have shown continued support for the Pixel line. Spigen is one of those brands, and if you've got last year's Pixel 2, its Neo Hybrid case has proven to be one of the best cases for the handset that you can buy. What makes it so great? Keep reading to find out!

Spigen Neo Hybrid Case for Google Pixel 2 See at Amazon Price: $14.99 Bottom line: Spigen strikes the perfect balance of style and protection with a case that won't break the bank. The Good Adds plenty of protection without feeling bulky

Feels great in the hand thanks to the textured back

Fits the Pixel 2 perfectly

It looks stylish The Bad Buttons are a little hard to press

Wow this is a great case Spigen Neo Hybrid Case for Pixel 2 What I like As you can probably already tell, there's a lot about this case that I like. I've mentioned this time and time again, but I've never been one for big, bulky cases. Even though they're important for the longevity of your phone, ruining the design and/or feel in hand has never been worth it in my opinion. There are a number of cases that straddle the fine line of offering ample protection without being too thick, but Spigen's Neo Hybrid might do it the best. The case adds hardly any bulk to the Pixel 2, but even so, still manages to cram in a dual-layer design that's made up of a shock-absorbent base layer and then a sturdy plastic bumper frame that surrounds it. In day-to-day use, this translates to a case that allows me to use my Pixel 2 without ever having to get stressed over dropping it or throwing it harder than I intended on a table.

That balance of non-bulkiness and protection would be good enough on its own, but Spigen goes an extra mile by making the Neo Hybrid case look darn good, too. Spigen also achieves a solid balance of form and function with its Rugged Armor series, but the Neo Hybrid looks much classier while offering even more security. Rounding all that out, this case also has a great cutout for the USB-C port, rear camera, and fingerprint sensor. Unlike Spigen's Slim Armor Wallet Case, using the fingerprint sensor with the Neo Hybrid feels just as natural as it does without a case at all.

Press, press again Spigen Neo Hybrid Case for Pixel 2 What I don't like There's not a whole lot to say in this section of the review. If I could change one thing about the Neo Hybrid Case, it'd be the covers for the power/lock button and volume rocker. I appreciate the rubber texture over them to add even more grip, but I found that it can sometimes be difficult to actually press them down. Aside from that, everything else just works.