Although the Pixel 2 may not be the most stunning phone ever created, it's still a pleasing bit of technology to look at. The Just Black, Clearly White, and Kinda Blue colors all come with their own unique style, but if you throw a case on the phone to help keep it protected, these colors completely vanish. Clear cases are often a favored solution by many that want to keep their gadgets protected without masking the design, and Spigen's Liquid Crystal series is now available for the Pixel 2 as a way to do just that. Here's how it holds up.

Spigen Liquid Crystal Pixel 2 Case See at Amazon Price: $11.99 Bottom line: If you're in the market for a clear Pixel 2 case, get this one. The Good Doesn't add too much bulk

The dot pattern helps to keep smudges at bay

Offers a lot of extra grip

Fingerprint sensor cutout and buttons feel good The Bad Difficult to take off

If you've got a white Pixel 2, you'll see every little piece of dust possible

Let your phone shine through Spigen Liquid Crystal Pixel 2 Case What I like When I think of clear cases, I usually don't think of something that offers a lot of good protection for my phone. However, with Spigen's Liquid Crystal Case, it's the exact opposite. Unlike some clear cases that feel really flimsy and cheaply-made, Spigen's feels rigid, durable, and prepared to handle as many falls as your butterfingers will result in. The case is made out of a TPU material, and thanks to the Air Cushion Technology, it's designed to absorb the shock of drops to keep your phone safe at all times.

Clear cases also often have a tendency of showing every smudge imaginable, but to my delight, this is also a non-issue. You'll still need to take a wipe to the back of this case every now and then to keep it looking as clean as you can, but it's a task I've had to do far less often than I was anticipating. On a similar note, a dot pattern on the inside of the case works to prevent any unwanted watermarks on your phone. Once the case is on, everything just works. It makes the Pixel 2 easier to hold thanks to the added grip, all of the buttons are easy to press, the cutout for the fingerprint sensor doesn't mess up the swipe-down gesture for the notification panel, and Active Edge doesn't require any additional force to trigger.

Going clear has an ugly side Spigen Liquid Crystal Pixel 2 Case What I don't like All of that's fine and dandy when you put the case on, but if you decide to take it off, be prepared for a challenge. Putting the Liquid Crystal Case on the Pixel 2 is a breeze, but taking it off requires you to start pulling at just the right angle and then performing an assortment of finger gymnastics to pry it off without doing any sort of damage. The reason this is so difficult likely has to do with the rigidity I mentioned above, and while that's great for added protection, isn't ideal if you ever find yourself is a scenario where you need to quickly take the case off. Also, at least with my Clearly White Pixel 2, I've found that it can be a pain to get every last piece of hair and dust off the back of the phone and inside of the case to make sure I'm not showcasing a pile of gunk everywhere I go. This isn't really a knock against Spigen's case specifically as every clear case has this issue, but it's still something to keep in mind.