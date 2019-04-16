To say that Spigen makes a lot of phone cases is an understatement. The company's become pretty well known thanks to big hits such as the Neo Hybrid and Rugged Armor, but there are also a lot of cases in its lineup you may not be very familiar with — one of which is the Liquid Air. I haven't had any prior experience with the Liquid Air up until this review, but going forward, I think it'll be one of the staples as I case I use on a regular basis.

The Spigen Liquid Air exists with a pretty clear and simple purpose — to keep the Galaxy S10 safe from harm without adding too much bulk or heft. In these regards, it soars. I'm a big fan of slim cases, so for me, the Liquid Air is a joy to use. It's about as thin as the Spigen Rugged Armor, if not a little slimmer thanks to the way the back tapers off from the side. Speaking of the back, it's covered in a geometric pattern to give the Liquid Air a nice bit of flair. The left and right sides are also textured, adding a tiny bit of grip along with style.

I've noticed some complaints about how the Liquid Air is "too thin" and doesn't protect the Galaxy S10 enough, but I'd have to disagree with that. If you want a super heavy-duty case that can withstand anything you throw at all, you're better off with something like the Tough Armor. If you just want to keep the S10 looking good throughout daily use without compromising its form factor, the Liquid Air makes more sense. It's slimmer and less rugged by design, and for customers like me, it's great to have options like this. Rounding off the good stuff, the Liquid Air also has really great button covers that are very responsive, port cutouts are precise, and the case doesn't interfere at all with the Galaxy S10's wireless charging features. Spigen Liquid Air What I don't like

With that said, I do have a couple of complaints with the Liquid Air. As much as I love the pattern on the back of the case, it doesn't do much to add any real grip to the Galaxy S10. In fact, it makes it pretty slippery. This is somewhat mitigated by the textured sides of the Liquid Air, but it can still be an annoyance at times. Lastly, I'd love, love, love for Spigen to offer more colors for this thing. The overall design is fantastic, but only being able to get the Liquid Air in black is a shame. Spigen Liquid Air Should you buy it?

Yes, without a doubt, you should buy the Spigen Liquid Air if you're the type of user to try and keep your phone protected without bulking it up like a tank. 4.5 out of 5 I'm not sure there will ever a be a one-size-fits-all case to accommodate everyone's wants and needs, but if this is the sort of accessory you've been searching for to go with your S10, the Liquid Air will be a fantastic choice. It's thin, looks great, offers plenty of protection, and I love pretty much everything about it.

