At Sony's E3 2018 event, they finally showed off in-depth gameplay for Insomniac's Spider-Man... or, as in-depth as they thought they should, I suppose. Just from what was on screen, I was disappointed in the lack of detail the publisher went through in showing off the game. None of what they showed was especially dramatic from what we had already known, and it felt like much of our time was spent in cutscenes rather than in gameplay. However, after the event, I was able to go hands-on with Spider-Man from Insomniac Games and experience traveling the city, fighting off bad guys, and taking down a familiar boss. Spider-Man, Spider-Man

When I first saw the trailer for Spider-Man, I was excited, but a bit nervous at the prospect of the most quintessential of Spidey's powers: his web-slinging. Given my clumsiness, I wasn't sure I could pull off a series of complex grapples to get myself around the city in a smooth, flowing motion like the trailer showed. Even if I did mess up, I could always stick a landing, dash up a building, and get going again. Fortunately, I never had to. Spider-Man throw out a web with a touch of R2 and, in the dense New York cityscape, almost always hits something. The game's logic for web placement was fairly good while I played, and there's enough freedom of movement on a single sling that even if the angle wasn't what I was gunning for, I could still make nice, smooth turns and keep the flow going. Even if I did mess up, I could always stick a landing, dash up a building, and get going again. Sailing around the city like this was by far my favorite part of the demo, and I hope there are enough interesting landmarks to explore to make it worth just floating around for hours. Though I know it's not a great comparison, something about this view from the sky reminded me of what I loved most about early Assassin's Creed games--looking out over a huge city and planning my next move before setting off over the heads of everyone below, zipping across rooftops. It's not quite the same, but the feeling of freedom was comparable. Whatever a Spider can

Eventually, I had to stop swinging around and take out a bunch of thugs atop a roof construction site, where I got a taste of the combat in Spider-Man. With the square button, Spidey will punch, kick, and perform logical combos--circle is to dodge. Triangle shoots webs, X will jump. These four buttons can be used in combos to pull off interesting moves on enemies and counter some of their attacks. There are also certain special moves that can be executed if you fill up a Focus bar high enough by landing attacks, and that bar can also be burned to self-heal. I enjoyed combat more than I expected. Spidey fights fluidly and intelligently, usually targeting the nearest enemy I focus my camera on and flowing from one clash to the next seamlessly. I also appreciated his ability to web sling up out of combat if things got hairy, then drop back down for a surprise attack. Spider-Man does include some stealth elements, allowing for an advantage if you can sneak up on your foes. Find your objective