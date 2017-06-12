Slipped in among the latest console and PC game news at its E3 press conference, Ubisoft has announced a brand new South Park game for mobile. Phone Destroyer marks the first time the long-standing franchise has been in a mobile game, and will be on Android and iOS later on this year.

South Park: Phone Destroyer brings you iconic South Park characters, action-packed real-time strategy, exploding PvP battles, trademark South Park humor and collectible cards in a perfect mix that's spicier than Cartman's chili con carne. Assemble the ultimate team of cowboys, wizards, cyborgs and more and get ready to crush your opponent!

It looks from the short trailer above to have elements of previous console title, The Stick of Truth, in its PvP battle style, all wrapped up in the 2D colorful world of South Park, its famous characters, and no doubts, a healthy dose of profanity.

It looks like being free-to-play and is undergoing a soft launch ahead of arriving later this year.