Soulcalibur was originally released in 1995 on PlayStation under the name Soul Edge. This was the very first game of the Soul Series, one fondly known to carry on the story of Soulcalibur. This story revolves around a sword named the Soul Edge that gained sentience through the bloodshed and hatred of battle. In a counter to this evil, the Soulcalibur was created, which served to be a blade like no other. Since the release of Soul Edge, the Soul Series has had a total of nine sequels, and the next one is going to be Soulcalibur VI, coming to you on October 19, 2018. So get ready for the fight. Get ready to re-learn all of your favorite battle combinations and figure out which character is the most broken to make your friends angry while playing. This game is absolutely one of my favorite tournament-style fighting games that's perfect for a night in with friends or family. You can preorder it on Amazon for $60, with more deluxe options available. See at Amazon Get hyped with some kick-ass gameplay

As you can tell from the gameplay trailer, they've really stuck to the shine of the weapons we remember from the original Soulcalibur games. Except now with modern-day graphics, we get to enjoy them on a level we haven't been able to before. I mean, just look at how those weapons glide through bodies with their sleek designs. Reactions to combat have been improved, and the overall aesthetic of power moves is something to drool over. I'm so excited to see how Voldo will look gracefully gliding over the battlefield. Remember kids: Never fight the dancers. Not only will they beat you up, but they're going to look beautiful doing it. All the exciting new fighters are coming at you, with knives

Let me tell you how excited I am to introduce Groh, Geralt, and Azwel. These are three new characters that are coming with the standard game. Groh is a pretty edgy boy, using his double saber, named the Aerondight Replica. This weapon has the ability to be used as a staff or separated into two pieces for him to use like daggers. Be still, my beating heart.

Then there's Geralt, who you might recognize from a fan-favorite called The Witcher. Not only have they incorporated his magic into the game, but the design team even went so far as to add in visuals of him choosing his steel blades for human opponents, and his silver blades for his monster opponents. Next up, there's Azwel. The supposed "Leader of Humanity" who fights with a blade called the Palindrome. He's got a very Thanos feel to him because the gauntlets he's wearing allow him to summon all sorts of weapons and defenses (and, yes, even at a range). Tira's known as the Bird of Death, and she'll only be available to those who purchase the DLC. A rogue fighter by nature, Tira is wicked fast and so talented with her hula hoop of death. She looks like she's going to kill me and I love her. Returning Characters

Here's a compiled list of all the returning characters you'll see in the base story of the game!

Astaroth

Cervantes

Ivy

Killik

Maxi

Mitsurugi

Nightmare

Raphael

Seon Mi-Na

Siegfried

Sophitia

Taki

Talim

Voldo

Xianghua

Yoshimitsu

Zasalamel

Check out all these preorder options!

If you're a die-hard Soulcalibur fan, you'll want to jump on this bandwagon early. Like the usual preorders, there are a few benefits you get from preparing!

Deluxe Edition Physical copy only Upgrade with some amazing content The Deluxe Edition of Soulcalibur VI comes with a physical copy of the game, a metal case with built-in soundbox, and the entire soundtrack is on the disc. You'll also receive the Soulcalibur VI Season Pass that includes 3 playable characters and 2 armor packs! $100 at Amazon

Collector's Edition Physical copy only Upgrade with some amazing content The collector's edition comes with all of the same bonuses that comes with the Deluxe edition, plus a few awesome trinkets! This package includes a 12-inch Sophita figure, the collector's edition box and a 120-page art book of game content. $150 at Amazon