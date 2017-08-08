Last year, I reviewed four different headsets with acoustic noise canceling (which actively eliminates external sounds so you can better hear your music). That feature can be great on a plane or a train, but those headsets tend to cup your ears in non-breathable cans that can feel like little mini-saunas in the summer time ... and there are plenty of places out in the world where you don't always want perfect acoustic isolation.

So for the past six months, whenever I've gone out for a walk to listen to one of my favorite podcasts, I've swapped out my usual Bose QC35s for the Soul XTRA performance Bluetooth headphones. They're lightweight sport headphones with safety lights and breathable earcups you can wash off – but you need to find 'em at the right price. Check out MrMobile's Soul XTRA review and then check out my take on the noise-canceling competition from Bose, Sony, Sennheiser and Plantronics!

