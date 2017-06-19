While it might seem like an obvious move to make, I kept holding out hope that Apple would properly support its Android subscribers.
It's been just over two years since Apple announced it was jumping into music streaming business with its Apple Music service. I was an early adopter to the service and even decided to stay loyal after otherwise jumping ship over to Android from iOS — but the lack of meaningful support for the Android app has slowly worn me down and left me with little choice but to switch over to Spotify.
Despite the Android app's shortcomings, I stuck with Apple Music because its curated playlists and suggestions were on point.
I was able to overlook most of Apple Music's most glaring Android shortcomings — the lacking support for Android tablets, Android TV, and Chromecast — because the music recommendation engine and curated playlists were on point. I was more than comfortable with the user interface, which featured a bottom row for quickly switching between the "For You" tab for discovering playlists and album recommendations, and the "My Music" tab for accessing my ever-growing library of tunes and custom playlists, though it's worth noting that I could not care less about the "Radio" or "Connect" features.
The "For You" tab was a joy to check each day, with fresh playlists and a great mix of new suggestions and classic album recommendations from my personal library. Everything was stored in the iCloud, which meant that I could bring my music library with me when switching between phones (and that happens a lot with this job).
But the real problems started when Apple Music version 2.0 dropped in the Google Play Store back in April, which completely changed the design of the app — without addressing or adding any of the missing features. Some people may have liked the new look and layout but I hate it. I could have lived with the menu moving to the top left corner, but Apple decided to also integrate the "Connect" feature into the "For You" section, so you scroll through way fewer recommendations and then hit a wall of "social posts" from the artists I follow.
I canceled my subscription to Apple Music once it became abundantly clear that Apple didn't care about it's Android subscribers.
Thanks to creepy targeted advertising, the more I openly bitched about Apple Music the more I kept seeing ads for Spotify's deal for 3 months of Spotify Premium for just $0.99. So I took the plunge and realized that not only did Spotify have a nearly-identical library of music, the app design was a throwback to what I used to love about Apple Music.
Oh, and Spotify also offers proper support for Android including an Android TV app, support for Google Home and Alexa, and even a section for podcasts. Essentially, I realized Apple had been playing me a fool and doing the bare minimum to keep me subscribed as an Android user.
My Apple Music subscription will expire four days before the two-year anniversary of the service's launch. It makes me wonder how many of the over 10 million app downloads are people like me who switched from iOS to Android and wanted to keep enjoy Apple Music — but ultimately go elsewhere when it becomes clear that supporting Android is a low priority for Apple.
Besides the introductory pricing offer, you may be asking why I choose to switch to Spotify. Well, to be honest, the options are kind of slim for us up here in Canada. A Google Play Music subscription does not include YouTube Red, which is just another service that isn't available to Canucks, along with Amazon Music and Pandora. Spotify was really the only other gig in town, so I guess I'm fortunate that it also happens to be the best music service for Android.
Are there any other Apple Music fans out there who feel the same way? Should I give Google Music another shot or am I best off sticking with Spotify? Tell me what you think in the comments!
Welcome home :)
You're right, Spotify is really awesome. I tried Google Play Music but they playlists are horrible. Spotify on the other hand has a great interface and we'll curated playlists. I'm sticking with Spotify Spotify is the one true King.
I just recently went the opposite direction - Spotify had awesome playlists that really seemed to "get me", but even on the best quality settings, the sound quality was noticeably worse on Spotify when compared to Apple Music and Google Play.
Experiement I ran was over Bluetooth in my car - volume set at the same level for all three services playing the same song. Apple Music and Google Play Music sounded full and loud. Spotify sounded tinny and about half as loud. UI is important, but when it comes down to it, sound quality is more when it comes to music services.
Google Play is definitely worth a shot, especially if you have music that is not currently on streaming services - can very easily add your own collection and stream it.
Was the same for me. Gave Apple music a shot, waited, and waited, hoping for Chromecast support. Nothing after 6 months, so bye bye. It's 2017, I dont wanna have to go though hoops to play music wirelessly. Switched to Google Music over Spotify (i need a cloud service for the music I listen to that is NOT in any of the catalogues), never looked back. And I dont even have Youtube Red (EU country, not elligible)
I don't think there's any comparison myself. Apple Music is light years better than both Spotify and Google Music - for my needs. I guess if I used Android TV, Chromecast or an Android tablet (why would I ever want to use an Android tablet though) for music I might feel differently, but I don't and Apple Music gives me a fluid experience between my Android phones, iPhone, iPad, Mac and PC. Really has no equivalent. Have never been a fan of Spotify. Found Rdio (RIP) to have been the best streaming music service, and loved the defunct Songza too.
I have both Spotify Premium and paid Google Play. I don't favor one over the other for any particular reason. Like them both. Apple Music offers nothing for my needs.