Happy New (School) Year!

Schools are going back into session, and parents and kids can both finally take a breather, because let's face it, you were starting to get sick of each other. It's time to go buy 24 glue sticks or 15 notebooks or whatever insanity is on your list this year, maybe spring for a Chromebook, and get ready for a new year of homework, heartache, and academic shenanigans.

We can't keep you from any of the drama and boredom about to unfold, but we can give you a new wallpaper to go with all those new backpacks and lunch boxes!

Apples are supposedly great gifts for teachers, and great snacks for school, and great for your health, right? Eating apples out of hand is messy, it's a pain if the apple is too big, and it's loud and disruptive to everyone around you. One of CinemaSins' most well-known sins is the apple-eating sin, and so I say to you, if you really want to bring an apple to school, either do easy-to-eat apple slices or make apple chips so you get the crisp crunch of a chip with the sweet sugary cinnamon taste of a dessert.

Apples by MintLights

Teachers are amazing, and while there have been millions of amazing teachers over the years, in the classroom and on our TVs, one of the most famous has got to be Ms. Frizzle from The Magic School Bus! Her dresses were amazing, her lessons were the perfect mix of education and entertainment, and her bus could go anywhere. This wallpaper combines one educational traveler with another: Doctor Who! The Frizz makes perfect sense as a Time Lord, and her bus being a TARDIS is genius. And she gets a new class of companions every school year to show off the wonders of the universe to! Someone get PBS and the BBC on the phone!!

Second Right Past Mars by ErinPtah

We spend enough time trapped inside small classrooms, but there's something about the pristine order of a clean, empty classroom with the afternoon sun streaming through the windows. This makes me want to organize my papers and get a head start on my research for next week's articles.

Classroom by arsenixc

You're stuck sitting down inside eight hours a day, stuck in a class that goes at a single pace no matter how quickly or slowly you learn, and at one point or another, you're going to reach the same conclusion every kid has some point: school sucks. School is vital and important; it helps us learn what we need to become well-rounded, functioning members of society, and that's not just the lessons inside the classroom. No matter how important it is, though, you can't help how school often feels and seems: like a relic, a prison, a social torture chamber.

School sucks. Let your wallpaper say it for you.

School sucks by liese-lotta

Is it lunch time yet??

Some kids look forward to recess. Some kids look forward to P.E. Some kids look forward to art. I look forward to lunchtime. Food makes school far more bearable and enjoyable, and while brown-bagging your lunch has never been all that "cool", with bento lunches like these, who cares? They're adorable, they're delicious, they're more nutritious than the burger and fries in line, and since you brought your own lunch, you can sneak a few bites here and there throughout the day to keep your hungry down and your concentration up.

Is it lunch time now? Still no? But I'm so hungry!

Bentos